Turncoats to be disqualified

PTI warns citing Pakistan charter, set to announce its candidate for PM today

Former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party yesterday warned that the incoming government was being formed through "horse-trading".

"I want to tell the turncoats that you will be disqualified under the spirit of Article 63 of the Constitution," PTI's senior lawyer Babar Awan warned. "We have the statements and affidavits of all these people."

Article 63-A outlines the process to disqualify a lawmaker who votes against the party line in the assembly during the election of the prime minister or chief minister, vote of confidence or no-confidence and budget, reports Dawn online.

"The majority is standing today […] the future of the country lies in the hands of Pakistanis, not any mafia and those trying to impose a mafia in the country will be defeated," Awan added.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan said on Tuesday night that the name of the party's prime ministerial candidate would be announced by today [Thursday]. The PTI has already decided to field its candidates for constitutional positions, he added.

Independent candidates belonging to Imran Khan-led PTI are in the lead with 92 seats, followed by PML-N (79) and PPP (53).

In a separate development, Jamaat-i-Islami has declined the PTI's offer to form a coalition government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that the latter changed its position "at the last minute".

In a post on social media platform X, JI's Central Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch said his party had held a meeting with the PTI after the February 8 elections for a consensus on the way forward.

He said the JI had communicated its displeasure at the polls results but welcomed the PTI-backed MNAs who won through the public's mandate.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz yesterday rebuffed the impression that party supremo Nawaz Sharif quit active politics after he nominated his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif for the post of prime minister.

In a post shared on X, Maryam said Nawaz will not only participate in active politics for the next five years but also oversee the PML-N-led governments in Punjab and Centre.

In a statement late on Tuesday, the UN chief urged Pakistan to maintain a "calm atmosphere" in the country, reports Geo News online.

"The secretary-general is monitoring the situation in Pakistan and calls for the resolving all issues and disputes through the established legal frameworks, and for human rights and the rule of law, to be fully respected in the interest of the people of Pakistan," his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, said in response to a question at the regular briefing in New York.

"The secretary general urges the authorities and political leaders to maintain a calm atmosphere, and to reject and refrain from all forms of violence and avoid any actions that could increase or inflame tensions," Dujarric said.

Other countries including US, UK and EU have also demanded Pakistan to probe the claims regarding election fraud.