South Asia
AFP, Malé
Fri Apr 19, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

South Asia

Maldives court frees former president Yameen

AFP, Malé
Fri Apr 19, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 12:00 AM

Jailed former Maldives president Abdulla Yameen was freed yesterday after the High Court overturned his conviction and 11-year prison sentence on graft and money-laundering charges.

A three-judge High Court bench in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation held that Yameen's 2022 trial had been unfair and ordered a new trial.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The lower court ruling was not fair," Judge Hassan Shafeeu said while reading out a lengthy decision that was broadcast live.

The decision came ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections, in which Yameen is fielding candidates from a political party he formed while serving his sentence.

Yameen was convicted on two charges after a court found he accepted a bribe to grant a lease on a small islet for tourism development while he was in power between 2013 and 2018.

Yesterday's ruling set that verdict aside. Yameen's co-accused Yusuf Naeem, a businessman who was said to have paid the alleged bribe of $1 million, was also freed.

Yameen, 64, was held at the high-security Maafushi prison but was transferred to house arrest the day after his ally, Mohamed Muizzu, won presidential elections last September.

The pro-China former leader had borrowed heavily and built thousands of houses and other infrastructure in the small but strategically placed Indian Ocean archipelago during his five-year tenure.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|মধ্যপ্রাচ্য

বিপজ্জনক অধ্যায়ে ইসরায়েল-হামাস যুদ্ধ

ইসরায়েলের ভূমিকা কী হবে? ইরানের মিত্র সশস্ত্র গোষ্ঠীগুলোর ভূমিকা কী হবে? আর সবচেয়ে বড় প্রশ্ন যেন—হোয়াইট হাউসের ভূমিকা নিয়ে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

সোনার দাম বেড়ে আবারও নতুন রেকর্ড

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification