Khan’s sister says Sharif’s claim to election victory is an ‘insult to Pakistanis’

Aleema Khan, sister of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, has said PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif's premature declaration of victory in polls is an "insult to Pakistanis".

She believes independents have a two-thirds majority and the right to govern.

In an interview with Sky News, Aleema said her brother inspired a revolution in Pakistan from behind bars on Feb 8. "He [Imran] sent out a very clear instruction that you have to go out, protest outside the returning offices and recover your seats. The ones that have been stolen," she said.

"It wasn't Imran Khan's vote that they took away.

"They took away the right of 15 million people to recognise the symbol. That bat was a symbol that 15 million people who are illiterate recognise their candidate with," Aleema added.

