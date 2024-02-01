Myanmar Crisis: Junta extends emergency rule

US imposes more sanctions ahead of coup anniversary

Myanmar's military rulers yesterday extended a state of emergency in place since a 2021 coup, as the junta battles to contain a bloody, pro-democracy rebellion that has severely tested its ability to govern.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing deemed it necessary to extend emergency rule for a further six months to undertake tasks necessary "to bring the nation to a normal state of stability and peace," military-run media outlet Myawaddy said on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the United States yesterday imposed sanctions on two Myanmar entities and four people.

Marking the coup anniversary, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed "the urgency of forging a path towards a democratic transition with a return to civilian rule," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

The military has promised to hold an election but has disbanded at least 40 parties and jailed Suu Kyi for 33 years, commuted to 27, on what her supporters say were trumped-up charges.

Yesterday it announced an easing of registration requirements for political parties, without saying why. It gave no timeframe for the election. Western countries have signalled they will not recognise the polls.