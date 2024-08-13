Yunus’s secular image to bring normalcy in Bangladesh: Sharad Pawar

Senior Indian opposition politician Sharad Pawar said yesterday he is confident that the secular image of Prof Muhammad Yunus, the head of the interim government in Bangladesh, will help bring normalcy to turmoil-hit Bangladesh and would not allow any rift among communities.

"As per my information, he [Yunus] is secular and he will never work to create rift between different communities and different linguistic groups," Sharad, who heads his separate faction of National Congress Party, told reporters in reply to a question in Pune yesterday.

"It is the need for Bangladesh to have a balanced stand and it seems the situation will improve," he said.

Yunus, a Nobel laureate, had visited Pune and Baramati in Maharashtra in 2007 when Sharad was India's agriculture minister.

"Yunus is staunchly secular. He will never support any step which will create a division on religion, language and other issues. Bangladesh needs a balanced leadership like his to improve the situation and India should help bring normalcy in the neighbouring country," Pawar said.