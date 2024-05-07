Two suspected Kashmir rebels killed in clash with Indian forces

Security personnel patrol during an election campaign rally near Jamia Masjid mosque in Srinagar on May 6, 2024, ahead of the third phase voting in India's general election. Photo: AFP

Two suspected rebels were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir during a firefight with soldiers, police said Tuesday, at a time when campaigning for national elections is underway in the disputed territory.

Scores of soldiers besieged a residential area in southern Kulgam district, some 70 kilometres (43 miles) from Kashmir's biggest city Srinagar, on Monday after armed militants were suspected to be present inside a house.

Two bodies of the suspected rebels "were recovered so far" from the site, police said in a statement posted Tuesday on social media platform X.

Images from the area showed smoke billowing from a house after it caught fire during the skirmish.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947, with both claiming the Himalayan territory in full.

Rebel groups opposed to Indian rule have for decades waged an insurgency in Indian-controlled Kashmir, demanding either independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and militants dead.

Violence and anti-India protests have drastically reduced since 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government cancelled the Muslim majority region's limited autonomy.

But clashes between security forces and rebel groups have increased since voting began last month in India's six-week election.

Three suspected rebels were killed and a police officer and three soldiers wounded in three separate clashes across the territory in April.

Militants ambushed a military convoy in Kashmir's south on Sunday, killing one Indian air force corporal and wounding four other troops.