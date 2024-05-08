Over 80 Air India Express flights cancelled after 300 crew members go on sick leave

Air India Express, a Tata Group carrier, was forced to cancel more than 80 international and domestic flights after a large number of cabin crew called in sick at the last minute.

According to the sources, some 300 staffers reported sick at the last minute and switched off their mobile phones, resulting in delays and cancellations in dozens of flights.

In a statement, the airline said the Air India Express management is currently trying to reach out to the crew, who went on mass sick leave in protest against the new employment terms of the airline.

"A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations. While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result," a spokesperson of the airlines said.

"We sincerely apologise to our guests for this unexpected disruption and emphasise that this situation does not reflect the standard of service we strive to provide," the spokesperson added.

The Civil Aviation Ministry has reportedly taken the cognizance of the sudden flight delays and cancellations that began on Tuesday and persisted into Wednesday. Sources said that Civil Aviation authorities are looking into the issue.

Meanwhile, Air India Express has assured that fliers impacted by cancellations shall be offered full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date.

"Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport," the airline said.

Copyright: The Stateman/Asia News Network