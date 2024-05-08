More than 61pc turnout in third phase

Sporadic incidents of violence reported in West Bengal

A voter turnout of over 61 percent was recorded as curtains came down on the third phase of India's gigantic Lok Sabha elections in 93 constituencies spread across 11 States and Union Territories yesterday with sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal.

Assam led the phase three with a turnout at 75.30 percent followed by West Bengal at 73.93 percent while Maharashtra witnessed the lowest at 53.63 percent with Bihar doing slightly better at 56.01 percent, according to the Election Commission (EC) data update.

TMC, BJP and Congress-CPI(M) alliance workers clashed with each other in various parts of Murshidabad and Jangipur seats in West Bengal.

The parties lodged separate complaints related to polls violence, voter intimidation, and assaults on poll agents. The EC received 182 complaints, most of which were from Murshidabad and Jangipur.

The world's most populous nation began voting on April 19 in a seven-phase election in which nearly one billion people are eligible to vote, with ballots set to be counted on June 4.

Meanwhile, The EC directed social media platform X to take down a video post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP after Congress complaint that it promoted enmity among economically weaker groups.

The takedown order for violation of model code of conduct came days after police registered a case against leaders of BJP, including the president of its Karnataka state unit that had shared the post.

The animated video published last week accused opposition Congress leaders of planning to extend welfare benefits to the Muslim community at the cost of other disadvantaged tribal and Hindu caste groups.

Modi, seeking a third straight term, has made similar allegations in recent campaign speeches and said Congress would distribute the wealth of majority Hindus among Muslims, whom he referred to as "infiltrators" who have "more children".

Modi yesterday cast his ballot in the Gandhinagar constituency in his home state of Gujarat where his top aide and Home Minister Amit Shah is BJP candidate.

The BJP relies heavily on Modi's charisma with his image adorning everything from sacks of rice handed out to the poor to large posters in cities and towns.

But some voters said it was not enough. "Yes, the government gives us free rice, but what's the point? Look at the cost of potatoes and onions. It was never so high before," said 50-year old Rina Kathar from Baligate in the northeastern state of Assam, which also voted yesterday.