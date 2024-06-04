Modi should resign immediately: Mamata

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal and chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, gesture after Abhishek won a seat on the day of the general election results, in Kolkata, India, June 4, 2024. Photo: Reuters/Sahiba Chawdhary

Buoyed by Trinamool Congress' impressive show in parliamentary elections in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately resign "accepting the moral defeat".

Modi campaigned in the Lok Sabha polls claiming BJP would win over 400 seats but in reality, it failed to get a majority on its own, said Mamata, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Addressing a press conference in Kolkata, Mamata said she would try to ensure that Modi is out of power from the Centre and the "INDIA bloc is in".

"PM Modi has lost all credibility, he should immediately resign. India has won, Modi has lost. The PM broke many parties and now people have broken his morale. Modi is now falling at the feet of TDP and Nitish [Kumar] to form the government," she said.

"Atrocities and misuse of central agencies stand defeated today. We will not spare BJP which used to intimidate us using central agencies and the two-thirds majority in Parliament. Neither will we forgive them nor will the other parties of the INDIA bloc," she added.

She said her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's national general secretary, would join INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi tomorrow but lamented that her party has not been informed about it yet.

"I have texted Rahul [congratulating him]. May be they were busy. They haven't contacted us yet but it doesn't matter if they do or they don't," she said.

Ecstatic TMC activists danced to drum beats and smeared each other with 'green' colour as trends made it clear that the Mamata Banerjee-led party is romping home with majority of the 42 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Joy Bangla", "TMC Zindabad," BJP Hai Hai" slogans rented the air as thousands of TMC supporters hit the streets in Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, Diamond Harbour and Barrackpore constituencies in and around the city.

Jubilant party supporters also gathered in large numbers in Asansol, Durgapur-Bardhaman and many other parts of the state holding cutouts of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party symbol – twin flowers. Many of them exchanged sweets also.

Thousands of enthusiastic workers and supporters, including a large number of women headed to the residence of Mamata in Kalighat locality of Kolkata.

A large number of people gathered before the 30 B Harish Chatterjee Street residence of the TMC supremo shouting slogans against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.