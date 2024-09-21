No Yunus-Modi meeting at UNGA; foreign adviser to meet Indian counterpart

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain today said he will hold a bilateral meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to advance the relationship.

"Sorting out all issues, we want to further advance our relationship based on mutual respect and fairness," Touhid Hossain said at a press briefing at the foreign ministry in the afternoon.

He mentioned that Chief Adviser Prof Muhummad Yunus will not be meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter will depart New York before Prof Yunus, with his 57-member delegation, arrives there for the UNGA.

The delegation will depart Dhaka on Tuesday, the foreign adviser said, adding that he will leave for the assembly tomorrow.

Asked if the meeting was not scheduled due to various statements made by the interim government, reported in India media, the adviser said, top Indian leaders have made comments in the past too but that is not something that prevents the leaders from holding meetings.

"There may also be cases when Bangladesh does not like many comments from India. This is not a major issue. We cannot change our neighbours but can only coexist and with good relationship," the adviser added.