Modi claims third election victory

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards his supporters during a roadshow as part of an election campaign, in Kolkata, India, May 28, 2024. File Photo: Reuters/Sahiba Chawdhary

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi today termed the results of the parliamentary elections which gave his BJP getting a rare third shot in power as "historic".

"People have placed their faith in NDA, for a third consecutive time! This is a historical feat in India's history," he said in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter in his first reaction to the results, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

In a separate post, he said: "I bow to the Janata Janardan (the people) for this affection and assure them that we will continue the good work done in the last decade to keep fulfilling the aspirations of people."

"I also salute all our Karyakartas for their hard work. Words will never do justice to their exceptional effort," Modi added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters in New Delhi that the election results have sent a clear message that "India does not want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah to run the country."

Rahul said INDIA bloc would decide tomorrow whether to approach former allies like Janata Dal (United led by Nitish Kumar who is now a partner of BJP) and Telugu Desam Party to attempt government formation at the Centre.

"We are going to have a meeting with our partners tomorrow. These questions will be raised and answered there," Rahul said when asked if Congress and its allies will approach parties that are part of BJP-led NDA to try and form a government.

"We won't say anything without asking the opinion of our allies. Our alliance will decide tomorrow and whatever they decide we will act on that," he said.

The Congress leader said the general election was a fight to save the Constitution.

"It was on my mind that the people of this country would rally together to save the Constitution. The first and biggest step towards saving the Constitution has been taken," he said, adding that it was the poor and the marginalized who stood up to save the Constitution," he said.

He said Congress and the INDIA bloc have given India a new vision, a pro-poor vision.

When asked if he would keep the Wayanad or Rae Bareli seat aftger having won from both, he said he has not taken a decision yet.

The BJP won 109 seats and is leading in 130, as of 7:20pm (Indian Standard Time) as the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha elections 2024 continued, reports Reuters.

The Modi-led ruling party will most likely fail to attain a simple majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha, and depend on TDP and JD(U) to form a government.

Meanwhile, the Congress won 43 seats and is leading in 56 whereas, the JD(S), Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and AAP won two, four, two and three seats respectively.

Akhilesh Yadav's stock rose dramatically with his Samajwadi Party cutting the ruling BJP down to size in Uttar Pradesh.