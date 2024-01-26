Military prowess, 'women power' showcased in celebration of India's Republic Day

India today marked its 75th Republic Day with traditional fervour and an impressive display of its military prowess, rich cultural heritage and "nari shakti" (women power) at a parade watched by President Droupadi Murmu, French President Emmanuel Macron as the chief guest and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The grand celebrations, with an overarching theme of projecting the nation's "women power" and democratic values, began at the Kartavya Path, former Rajpath, in the heart of Delhi with more than 100 women artistes playing Indian musical instruments for the first time instead of the traditional military bands, our New Delhi correspondent reports.

An all-women tri-services contingent of the Indian defence forces was also part of the event that celebrates India turning a Republic with the country's Constitution going into force on January 26, 1950, over two years after India earned independence from British colonial rule.

Around 15 women pilots will be part of the Indian Air Force's fly-past representing the three defence services during the 90-minute parade. The contingents of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will also consist of only women personnel.

As the parade began, President Murmu took the salute. The Kartavya Path will also be witness to a march past by a combined band and marching contingent of the French Armed Forces.

The Indian armed forces displayed an array of indigenous military hardware like missiles, drone jammers, surveillance systems, vehicle-mounted mortars and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles at the parade.

The Republic Day ceremony started with Modi leading the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath at the national war memorial.

The national flag was unfurled followed by the national anthem with a 21-gun salute to be given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

A total of 16 tableaux from different states of India and nine federal ministries will roll down the Kartavya Path during the parade.

Delhi has been placed under a blanket of security for the occasion with more than 70,000 personnel deployed across the city, police have said.