Liquor Policy ‘Scam’: Delhi court extends pre-trial detention of Kejriwal

An Indian city court yesterday extended the pre-trial detention of opposition leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal until May 20, legal news website Live Law reported, weeks before the capital votes in national elections.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), India's financial crime-fighting agency, arrested Kejriwal - a staunch critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - on March 21 in connection with corruption allegations relating to Delhi's liquor policy, charges he and his party have denied.

He has been in prison since April 1, along with two other senior leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) who have also been arrested in the same case, hurting his party's election campaign.