India Lok Sabha election: Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi, leader of India's Congress party, today filed his nomination papers for the Wayanad constituency in Kerala for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While submitting the papers, Rahul, a sitting Lok Sabha member from Wayanad, was accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and a large number of party workers and supporters.

Addressing a public gathering capping a road show ahead of filing his nomination papers, Rahul Gandhi said he treats people of Wayanad as he treats his younger sister Priyanka Gandhi, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

Rahul's rival in the constituency is Communist Party of India nominee Annie Raja. Even though Congress and CPI are part of the opposition alliance under Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), they are rivals in Kerala.

"It has been an honour for me to be your member of parliament. I don't treat you and think of you like an electorate. I treat you and think of you the same way I think of my little sister Priyanka. So, in the houses of Wayanad, I have sisters, mothers, fathers and brothers. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart for that," Rahul said.

He also said he was always ready to bring the issues faced by the people of the constituency to the attention of the nation and the world.

"There is an issue of human-animal conflict, medical college issue. I stand with the people of Wayanad in this fight. We have tried to pressurise the government on the medical college, I have written letters to the chief minister (of Communist-ruled Kerala). But unfortunately, they have not moved forward. I am absolutely convinced that if we have a government in Delhi and when we get a government in Kerala, both of which we will do, we will resolve these issues," the Congress leader said.

"I am not making just a political speech. Regardless of the parties, communities, age, every single person in Wayanad gave me love, affection, respect and treated me as their own," he added.