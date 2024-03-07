Detentions foil Delhi protest

Indian farmers say

Dozens of protesting Indian farmers were detained en route to New Delhi yesterday, forcing them to call off their plan to converge on the capital in their demand for higher crop prices, protest leaders said.

Protest leaders had planned to resume the protest yesterday. Farmers started moving towards Delhi but had been stopped by police in some states, said a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political), or United Farmers' Front, one of the two groups leading the protests.

Fifty farmers from one district in the northern state of Rajasthan were taken into custody on Tuesday night while others travelling to Delhi by train from the same state were detained at a police station yesterday, farmer leaders told reporters. Rajasthan police denied detaining any farmers.