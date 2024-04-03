BSF asked to step up vigilance along Bangladesh border before polls

India's Border Security Force was today asked by the country's Election Commission to keep strict vigilance along the international borders with Bangladesh for any illicit activity, especially 72 hours before polling, as part of a plan to ensure free, fair and peaceful national elections beginning on April 19.

Strict security along the borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Pakistan, China and Nepal and in states with coastal areas by Indian Coast Guard has been ordered, reports our New Delhi correspondent.

The order was agreed on at a meeting the Election Commission of India had with senior officials of all states and federally-run areas to review and assess the law and order situation, prevention of illicit activities, seizures and strict vigil across inter-state and international borders in the ongoing general elections to Lok Sabha for a free, fair, peaceful and inducement-free elections.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Key issues discussed during the meeting included is identification and monitoring of flashpoints in border areas that may have ramifications on the election process and the imperative of securing porous borders against illegal activities.

The EC underscored the importance of strict vigilance to curb the movement of contraband items, including narcotics, liquor, arms, and explosives across international borders.