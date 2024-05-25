22 killed in massive fire at gaming zone in Gujarat's Rajkot

Rescue operations ongoing

At least 22 people, including 11 children, were killed in a fire that swept through a gaming zone packed with people enjoying summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city this evening, officials said.

"So far, we have confirmed the death of 22 persons in the fire incident. The bodies are completely charred and it is difficult to identify them," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vinayak Patel.

Relief and rescue operations are on at the site for more than five hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities at around 4:30pm, officials said, adding that the structure collapsed due to the huge fire.

According to eyewitnesses, several people, including children, were playing games at the game zone when the tragedy struck.

Police said more casualties are feared. According to some reports, 15 to 20 children have been rescued from the game zone.

Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi said the Fire Control Room received a call at around 4:30pm regarding the blaze at the game zone.

"Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire caused the collapse of the structure, and debris is being cleared," Joshi added.

The exact cause of the massive fire could not yet be ascertained. The state government has assigned the investigation to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the loss of lives in the fire tragedy and said the local administration is working to provide all possible assistance to those affected.

Modi spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to enquire about the rescue and relief efforts.

Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons that the cause of the blaze would be investigated and that a message had been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to close operations.