13 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

At least 13 Maoists were killed in an encounter with Indian security forces in a dense forest in the heartland state of Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district ahead of the parliamentary elections, police said.

Following a major anti-insurgency operation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, police yesterday found bodies of 10 Maoists, including that of a woman.

During the search operation that is still underway in the area, the bodies of three more Maoists were found this morning inside the forest, said Inspector General of Police Bastar Range P Sundarraj.

"The identity of the dead was yet to be ascertained but prima facie, it appears that they belonged to the PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army) company 2 of Maoists," the official said.

Yesterday, the gunfight broke out between security forces and Naxalites around 6:00am in the forest between Lendra and Korcholi villages under Gangaloor Police Station area where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

The intermittent firing from both sides lasted for a long time and the security forces continued search operations in the area.

A light machine gun (LMG), a .303 rifle, a 12-bore gun, a large number of barrel grenade launchers and shells and other arms and ammunition were seized from the spot, police said.

Bijapur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency which will go to polls in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.