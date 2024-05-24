China
AFP, Beijing
Fri May 24, 2024 01:10 PM
Last update on: Fri May 24, 2024 01:20 PM

China

Eight killed in central China stabbing: state media

AFP, Beijing
Representational Image/Reuters

A man killed eight people and wounded one more with a knife in central China, state media reported Friday, citing local authorities.

The stabbing took place on Thursday morning in the city of Xiaogan in Hubei province, state broadcaster CCTV said.

The 53-year-old attacker surnamed Lu had previously been treated for mental illness, it added.

He is being held by police, who are investigating the attack.

The wounded person's injuries were not life-threatening, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Mass violent crime is relatively rare in China, which strictly prohibits citizens from owning firearms, but there has been a spate of stabbings in recent years.

On Monday, a woman wielding a fruit knife killed two people and injured four more at a primary school in central Jiangxi province.

Also this month, two people were killed and 21 wounded after a man went on a stabbing spree at a hospital in southwest China's Yunnan province.

 

 

