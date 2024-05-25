Chinese military drills around Taiwan have ended: state media

This handout photograph taken on May 23, 2024 and released on May 24, 2024 by Eastern Theater Command of the People's Liberation Army shows a Chinese fighter jet taking off during the "Joint Sword-2024A" military drill at an unknown location. Photo: AFP

China's war games around Taiwan have ended, state media said, after two days of exercises that Beijing called a test of its ability to seize the self-ruled island.

The Chinese army has "successfully completed" the "Joint Sword-2024A" drills directed against Taiwan, a presenter for CCTV-7, China's state-run military news channel, said in a broadcast late Friday.

In total, over the two days of drills, 111 Chinese aircraft and dozens of naval vessels surrounded the self-ruled island, according to Taiwan's defence ministry.

The exercises were launched three days after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te took office and made an inauguration speech that China denounced as a "confession of independence".

Beijing's defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian said Friday that Lai had "seriously challenged the one-China principle... pushing our compatriots in Taiwan into a perilous situation of war and danger".

"Every time 'Taiwan independence' provokes us, we will push our countermeasures one step further, until the complete reunification of the motherland is achieved," he said.

The drills are part of an escalating campaign of intimidation by China in which it has carried out a series of large-scale military exercises around Taiwan in recent years.