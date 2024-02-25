China launches satellite with powerful rocket

China on Friday launched the 11th satellite under a classified Chinese military programme with the country's most powerful rocket. Chinese state media reported the successful launch of the satellite from the southern island of Hainan with a Long March 5 rocket. No details on the satellite were given except that it will be mainly used for "multi-band and high-speed communication technology experiments". The powerful Long March 5 rocket is normally used to launch very large payloads. A Long March 5 rocket was last used in December to launch a large optical remote sensing satellite into orbit. The last satellite launched under the classified military programme was in early November.