A walk from TSC to Boi Mela

On any other day, a 10-minute walk from the TSC to Bangla Academy may seem mundane. Every February, however, this stroll can turn into a memorable one as you will experience a burst of colours, culture, and festivity, thanks to the Ekushey Grantha Mela.

Torsa Hasan Lamiha, a student of Fine Arts at Dhaka University, came with her friends to visit the Boi Mela. "The transformation of our university grounds is indeed admirable," she said, describing how the area goes into a festive mood during the Boi Mela.

"We see a diverse crowd walking the street, which we do not see often. It is refreshing to get so many people flocking here in their colourful saris and panjabis."

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

During the vibrant book fair, the area around Bangla Academy and Dhaka University transforms into a bustling marketplace, teeming with hawkers and vendors selling an array of souvenirs that capture the essence of our culture. Traditional jewellery made from wood or beads is a favourite among visitors.

Artisans are also seen calling to passers-by with handmade crafts -- wooden toys, paper birds, and beautiful clay figurines. The younger visitors rejoice at the sight of candy floss and balloons, with parents succumbing to their children's demands.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

A father of two, Hasibul Alam, was seen keeping his two sons close to him while purchasing balloons. He mentioned, "I have been attending the Boi Mela since I was a student at Dhaka University and now, I came here with my sons. I do not mind their demand for toys and balloons because I know these memories will stay with them for a lifetime."

Truly, these souvenirs, ranging from handcrafted memorabilia to flags of our country, are not just items for sale but tokens of collective memory and identity.

Amidst the bustle, the melodic sounds of an ektara played by a lone artist became audible. With this traditional instrument, he produced music that seemed to weave through the crowd, connecting individuals in a shared moment of cultural reflection as the onlookers continued to admire the ektara player and take photos or videos.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

So, on any normal day would you find such an artisan with an ektara? The chances are highly unlikely. However, the spirit of the Boi Mela brings together diverse people across the country.

As one meanders towards Bangla Academy, the aroma of jhal muri (spicy puffed rice), pithas, and fuchka fills the air and makes one feel hungry. People of all sorts make a stop here, conversing and eating before continuing their walk to the Boi Mela.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

The street leading from TSC to Bangla Academy, in essence, becomes a celebration of our life in all its facets during February. From the hawkers to the artists, from the food stalls to the laughter of children, each element contributes to a larger story of cultural pride, communal spirit, and intellectual curiosity. Nonetheless, it is the people, more than anything, who bring the street to life.

This 10-minute walk ends with reaching Bangla Academy, where the scene becomes even livelier, and books take centre stage. Intellectuals, students, and creatives mingle and engage in spirited discussions on fairgrounds, reminding us how our vibrant cultural landscape is fostered by the Ekushey Boi Mela.