Shokher Bazar: a collector’s treasure trove

The world of collectables is vast and varied. For many, collecting stamps, coins, banknotes, matchboxes, historical memorabilia, etc. is an ongoing dialogue with the past. To cater to the needs of the collector's community in the country, the Philatelic Society of Bangladesh (PSB) organises Shokher Bazar, a fair that features booths from specialised dealers and traders dealing in collectables.

Vice President of PSB, Akhlaqur Rahman explains, "We initially planned an auction for collectors to showcase their items, but realised the logistical challenges were too complicated. Thus, the concept of Shokher Bazarwas born."

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

He adds, "Since 2019, we've turned Shokher Bazar into a biannual event. It has become a platform where collectors and businesses converge to exchange and sell a diverse range of collectables."

The fair also addresses a common predicament. Say, you have inherited some valuable antique pieces but do not know what to do with them. Or, you have purchased a few charming artefacts but would like to sell them now. So, what do you do? You come to Shokher Bazar!

Rahman elaborates, "Collecting isn't for everyone; some may inherit or acquire holdings they don't wish to keep. Shokher Bazar offers a solution, allowing them to sell or trade these items effortlessly."

This makes the fair a helpful venue for individuals looking to declutter or refine their collections without the hassle of finding buyers independently.

The event can be a rewarding opportunity for collectors as well. In an increasingly virtual world, it can be a time-consuming pursuit for a collector to find that special item s/he might be looking for. However, at Shokher Bazar, such individuals can find their desired items without wandering too far.

Rahman notes, "As we bring together both specialised businesses and collectors together, visitors will find varied items in one place. Moreover, it can also be an event where like-minded individuals share their passions, exchange knowledge, and even forge new friendships." Therefore, beyond buying and selling, Shokher Bazar can turn into a networking hub where collectors can meet peers with similar interests.

The fair serves as a profitable platform for businesses dealing in collectables, offering them the opportunity to engage directly with potential buyers.

Photo: Shadab Shahrokh Hai

Rahman adds, "This is a good opportunity for businesses too. Perhaps, the owners want to attract more clients but having a difficult time finding people, who particularly have a fascination towards collectables. This fair gives the chance to interact with such lovers of collectables and establish a continuing rapport with them."

Shokher Bazar, in essence, is an event that appeals to people of all ages. For the younger attendees, the fair is an interactive history lesson, where learning comes from handling objects that are part of their heritage.

For the older generation, it's a nostalgic journey back in time, held in the palm of their hands. Therefore, if you're seeking a rewarding way to spend your weekend, head towards the gallery of Riddhi Prokashon at Mirpur 11 to attend the Shokher Bazar on 20 September, 2024 between 10:00am and 6:00pm.