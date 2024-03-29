Mastercard Dhaka Night Market 2024: An adventure awaits!

Night-time shopping has a certain charm to it, almost a like starry-eyed rebellion. Come Ramadan, staying out late into the wee hours has almost become a trend for Dhakaites. Added with the option of eating out for sehri, "Dhaka Night Market 2024" is underway from 2:00 PM to 3:00 AM at Aloki Convention Hall on Gulshan-Tejgaon Link Road in the capital.

Nibedita Community Organization is arranging the grand night expo for the first time. The open-for-all exhibition started yesterday, March 28, 2024, and will end tomorrow, March 30.

Festive and fun, the exposition has over 80 upscale local brands and a few international labels showcasing their products and catering to the needs of men, women, and children.

Anika Islam, founder and chief executive of Nibedita, said, "There is also a dedicated food court where everyone can have iftar, dinner, or sehri as they please. There is a play zone for children and interesting activities like magic show, stand-up comedy, interactive sessions, fire spinning, and special puppet shows."

Nibedita is a community-based organisation committed to fostering women's empowerment and development through impactful initiatives. It is actively working to guide women in making their transition as entrepreneurs and improving their lifestyles.

Besides, Nibedita has been associated with several organisations, including the ICT Division, Hi-Tech Park Bangladesh, and Coursera, and has arranged various workshops, events, and trainings where young women have been able to participate for free.

"This time, I took ideas from my childhood Eid shopping days in Chattogram, when our mothers and aunts would go to the malls after completing all household chores and Taraweeh prayers. They would shop in peace and return home having snacks or seheri, enjoying themselves to the core," Anika said.

"Through the ongoing Dhaka Night Market 2024, we are bringing together fashion houses, boutiques, and accessory stores for Eid shoppers under one roof."

In this event, the title partner is Mastercard; the gold partners are Cake Stories and Hi by Sanjana; the finance company partner is IPDC; the kid's zone partner is Babuland; and the beverage partner is Mojo. The Daily Star is the media partner.

STALLS TO LOOK FOR

Bohu — a furniture manufacturer that designs, produces, and sells unique pieces like sofas, armchairs, coffee tables, and more; all made with love using sustainable materials.

Etérea is a stall that offers ethically sourced human hair extensions. These clip-ons blend seamlessly with your natural hair, regardless of its length or volume.

Begum Bahar is offering impressive collection of classic Jamdani and Manipuri sarees to elegant Tangail and Rajshahi silks. It also offers a range of designer sarees, including naturally dyed pieces, ones embellished with karchupi work, or embroidery fit for bridal ensembles.

The Hanger celebrates the rich heritage of Bangladesh with its exquisite collection of Jamdanis. These hand-woven wonders are each a unique work of art. They also sell beautiful babywear.

Artific, a brand that offers stylish and comfortable clothing for men women and children, has trendy designs for you to skim through.

Last but not least, the Food Court has stocked up on your favourite Korean snacks from Dhakaiya Koreana. Mitzy Bites has taken care of your savoury and sweet cravings and the Night Market is also offering vegan treats.

No Bangladeshi fair is complete without our favourite, handcrafted, fruitsicles. Rafsan the ChotoBhai with his electrolyte drink Blu is making sure shoppers have essential minerals while staying hydrated.