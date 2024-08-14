Kiko and friends: Unlikely heroes of Dhaka University’s student movement

The tan-brown dog with a pink-coloured collar belt that made headlines in news photos roaming the Dhaka streets and cheering the students' movement, while standing in front of police barricades, is now our favourite mascot of the town — Kiko.

"Our restless rebel Kiko, who lives on the Dhaka University campus, and we the Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University take care of him and his friends, is always on our lost and found bulletin board, especially with the recently ended movement, when he led busy days with the protestors," says Sabrina Sabrin, founding member of Animal Welfare Team of Dhaka University.

Photo: Animal Welfare Team, Dhaka University

Kiko had also been spotted helping students in controlling traffic.

The energetic happy canines of the campus tag along with the students' procession or any congregation and go beyond their known territory. As a result, they are either displaced, hungry, or in bad shape from injuries. Or on lucky occasions, like Kiko, who found a second home near Shahbag Thana, where the friendly officers feed him regularly.

But for Avro, the alpha of the Teacher-Student centre (TSC) area, the story was slightly different. He recently followed a procession and ran through all the routes the students took. Finally, when the rally ended in Segunbagicha, Avro could not return to TSC. Luckily, a team member found him but in a panicky, dishevelled state.

"Do not take the campus dogs with you when you march on campus," is the plea of the welfare team. But for the students loving the campus canines, who they affectionately named Avro, Kiko, Sundari, Perro, Scooby, Pablo, Foxy, and many other strays, is an instinct. They feed them biscuits, and breads, play with them, pat and hug them; they are part of their campus life.

Photo: Animal Welfare Team, Dhaka University

These clueless happy dogs do not know the difference between regular students and welfare volunteers, who do the real job of feeding them regularly, treating them when they are sick or injured, and keeping them away from harm's way. The welfare team that started in 2015 is currently run by six members, and they cater to 60 dogs and a few cats in and around the DU campus, Curzon Hall, TSC, hall para, and Mall Chattar area.

Photo: Animal Welfare Team, Dhaka University

"We feed them wet food, which is made from four-kilo rice, chicken, and chicken parts of equal amounts, potatoes, and pumpkins. It takes approximately Tk 1,200 to make this food. And this rice broth is fed on alternate days, while dry food like biscuits is fed on other days," says Sabrin, adding that a sum of Tk 30,000 takes care of their food, monthly.

However, it is the treatment that becomes expensive to bear for the welfare team. People for Animal Welfare (PAW) Foundation and Obhoyaronno - Bangladesh Animal Welfare Foundation help the team with sick animals and with spaying and neutering, but when hospitalisation is needed, the bill shoots up.

Photo: Animal Welfare Team, Dhaka University

"We treat injured, sick, and disabled animals like dogs, cats, and birds.We have two paralysed cats on campus; if we had a shelter room in the campus vicinity, we could have saved up on shelter fees or post-operation care. Our teachers help us with donations, and current and ex-students donate heavily. We have survived for almost 10 years now with the help of all animal lovers in town," she adds.