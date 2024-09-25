Budget-friendly escapes near Sangsad Bhaban

If you are a resident of Dhaka, it is unlikely that you haven't heard of Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. But did you know the area surrounding the Sangsad Bhaban is a thriving recreational hub for all walks of life?

From students and couples seeking an Instagrammable spot to families looking for an affordable day out, this iconic site offers many activities against stunning architecture and lush landscapes.

Affordable delights for every palate

A family of four was seen enjoying a good time near a fuchka cart. When approached, the father, Noyon Roy, detailed, "We bring the children here to run around and enjoy the open spaces. It's so refreshing to find a place in the city where you don't have to spend much but still can enjoy a day full of fun."

One of the key attractions around the Sangsad Bhaban is the array of food carts lining the nearby streets, especially on Manik Mia Avenue. These carts serve up some of our most beloved snacks at pocket-friendly prices.

From the tangy burst of a fuchka to the spicy mix of jhal muri (spiced puffed rice), these snacks are perfect for anyone looking to savour local flavours without spending a lot. You can enjoy these street food classics by spending only Tk 60 to Tk 120.

Ice cream vendors, with their carts chiming melodiously, offer a sweet respite from the scorching heat. These treats not only cater to the gastronomic delights of visitors but also ensure that a day out here doesn't have to be an expensive affair.

Scenic Chandrima Udyan

Adjacent to the Sangsad Bhaban, Chandrima Udyan offers a beautifully maintained green space, ideal for those looking to capture memories. With its landscaped gardens and sprawling lawns, the park provides a scenic backdrop that appeals particularly to both students and couples.

Moreover, the park is a favourite among the elderly, who are looking for a place to jog. Morshed Hossain, a retired banker who lives in Shyamoli, says, "I come here every afternoon to jog and meet friends who've also retired, particularly during the weekends. It's our little community within the park. The pathways are perfect for a gentle jog, and the fresh air does wonders for my health."

So, if you are confused about where to spend the weekend in solitude or with friends, why not head towards Chandrima Udyan? A perfect place for relaxation, recreation, and photos!

A recreational space for all

For the more active visitors, cycling is an option, engaging in physical exercise while enjoying the views.

"Riding my bike along Manik Mia Avenue is the highlight of my weekend," says Janifar Rahman, who lives in Adabor. "Due to office, I don't get to cycle on weekdays. However, on weekends, cycling is the best way I recharge though."

In addition, you may encounter horse-drawn carriages available for rides.

All in all, the area around Jatiya Sangsad Bhabanis a place where the old and young, students and professionals, couples and families can find something to enjoy. The affordability of the activities here ensures that everyone, regardless of budget, can partake in the joys around one of Dhaka's most iconic landmarks.