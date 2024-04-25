Sundora Unveils Fragrance Pop-Up: Couture Edition

Sundora Beauty proudly presented the inaugural unveiling event of the world's top 5 couture brands – Armani, Prada, Valentino, Viktor & Rolf, and Mugler. The Sundora fragrance Pop-Up: Couture Edition offered attendees the chance to indulge in a sensory journey through the finest luxurious scents.

Held at the West Court, Ground Floor of Jamuna Future Park Mall, the event took place on March 29th from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM and continued on March 30th from 12:00 PM to 10:00 PM. It was an exclusive experience open to all, promising an unforgettable journey for fragrance connoisseurs and novices alike.

Couture Fragrance Showcase:

Guests were treated to curated displays featuring prestigious fragrance houses and their most exquisite scents, including rare blends and limited editions.

Interactive Perfume Experience:

The interactive perfume experience allowed attendees to delve deeper into their favorite scents such as Armani Sì, Prada Paradoxe, V&R Flowerbomb, Mugler Angel, and many more.

Influencer Interaction:

Influential personalities from the realms of fashion and fragrance graced the event, providing insights and sharing their favorite scents with attendees. This interactive aspect allowed guests to connect on a deeper level with both the fragrances and the industry professionals behind them.

Chance to Win Exclusive Gifts:

Excitement was in the air as attendees participated in exciting giveaways, vying for the chance to win exclusive fragrance couture-inspired gifts. These prizes added a touch of luxury to the lucky winners' collections.

For those who missed the event or are seeking further details and updates, can follow Sundora on social media or visit sundora.com.bd or Sundora stores.