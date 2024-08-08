Dolce & Gabbana's Tk 11,500 dog perfume stirs debate

In an unexpected move, luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has launched "Fefé," a perfume for dogs priced at €99 (approximately Tk 11,500). Named after co-founder Domenico Dolce's poodle, this alcohol-free fragrance promises a "delicate, authentic, and charismatic" scent for pets.

Mixed reactions

The launch has garnered mixed reactions. PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk highlighted potential issues, stating that "dogs have an extraordinarily sensitive sense of smell... Squirting them with a fragrance designed to please humans can upset them greatly." She also noted that perfumes could interfere with dogs' ability to detect environmental cues and communicate with other animals.

Similarly, veterinarian Federico Coccia warned that perfumes might mask natural odours essential for diagnosing health issues. He emphasised that dogs recognise people and other animals by their natural scents, which should not be altered.

Local perspective

Opinions are divided among pet lovers, where pet ownership is becoming increasingly popular. Some pet owners and groomers appreciate the idea, seeing it as a way to enhance their pets' grooming routine. Aliof Rilova Tano, a groomer in Rome, mentioned that "a little dog at home on the couch next to us with a perfume is always pleasant."

However, others in the community feel differently. Francesca Castelli, a dog owner, remarked, "Especially brand perfumes, it seems to be a very exaggerated process of humanisation."

As Dolce & Gabbana's Fefé makes its way into the luxury pet product market, the debate continues. While some celebrate the innovative product, others caution against its potential impacts on pet well-being. How this product will be received in Dhaka remains to be seen as the city's pet owners weigh the benefits and concerns.

For more information, you can read the full article on France24.

Source: AFP