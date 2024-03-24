Celebrating Eid in style with SaRa Lifestyle's exclusive collection

The air is filled with joy and anticipation as we welcome one of the year's most cherished festivals – Eid-ul-Fitr. Central to the celebrations is the tradition of donning new attire, a symbol of renewal and joy. Tapping into this festive spirit, SaRa Lifestyle, a prominent name in the country's fashion landscape, has introduced its Eid Collection for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr festival. This collection includes a wide range of designs and fabrics, catering to different preferences and age groups.

This year, the brand has outdone itself, presenting an array of designs that cater to diverse tastes and preferences. The collection features an exquisite mix of screen prints, embroidery, and all-over prints, adorned with abstract, floral, traditional, and geometric motifs. The range showcases a variety of dress patterns including Anarkali, princess line, double layer, A-line, symmetrical, and asymmetrical designs, meticulously crafted to keep the festive mood alive.

The choice of fabrics is equally impressive, with the use of georgette, cotton, viscose, dobby silk, crepe georgette, knit, denim, and jacquard cotton, ensuring that each piece is not only stylish but also comfortable to wear. The women's collection boasts sarees, three-piece suits, fashion tops, Anarkali three-piece suits, kurtis, co-ords, denim pants, shrugs, one-piece and two-piece ensembles, scarves, shararas, kaftans, and T-shirts.

For men, the collection includes panjabis, casual and formal shirts, T-shirts, polo shirts, denim pants, chinos, cargo pants, coatees, and pyjamas – each piece reflecting SaRa's commitment to quality and innovation.

The children's collection is equally festive, with offerings such as T-shirts, party frocks, cotton frocks, three-piece suits, fashion tops, two-piece sets, lehengas for girls, and single shirts, shirt-pant sets, panjabis, pyjamas, denim pants, knit pants, T-shirts, infant sets, new-born sets, infant panjabi sets, and polo shirts for boys.

SaRa has introduced a special 'full family collection' featuring coordinated designs for the entire family (father-son-mother-daughter) and exclusive collections for couples, allowing families and couples to celebrate in style.

Pricing is set to be affordable, with items ranging from Tk 250 to Tk 9,990. Special highlights of the collection include exclusive panjabis and sarees.

SaRa Lifestyle, part of the Snowtex Group, started in May 2018 and has since expanded to multiple outlets across Bangladesh. The brand also has an online store and presence on social media platforms, offering nationwide delivery.

As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, SaRa aims to meet customer needs with its wide range of offerings, ensuring quality and affordability. With its latest Eid Collection, SaRa Lifestyle reaffirms its dedication to bringing innovation to tradition, offering fashion-forward choices for those seeking to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in style.

By embracing the essence of the festival with its thoughtful designs and commitment to quality, SaRa Lifestyle stands as a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of Eid celebrations, inviting everyone to join in the festivity that marks this auspicious occasion.

