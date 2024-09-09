First ever consignment of eggs imported via Benapole at Tk 7 per piece

A shipment of 2,31,000 chicken eggs was imported from India through the Benapole land port this morning, marking the first time eggs have been imported through this route.

The import comes in response to the rising price of eggs in the domestic market.

Masudur Rahman, revenue officer at the Customs Checkpost Cargo Branch, confirmed that 400 cartons of eggs arrived via a 10-wheeler truck at Benapole Port at 11:00am.

According to customs sources, the invoice value of the consignment is $11,272, with the import price set at $0.56 per dozen eggs. Converted into Bangladeshi taka, the price per egg is approximately Tk 5. With a 33 percent government revenue fee added to the invoice value, the total cost per egg rises to Tk 7.

Hydro Land Solutions, a company based in Dhaka, is the importer of the consignment, while Sri Lakshmi Enterprises from Kolkata is the exporter.

The customs clearing procedures were managed by Ratul Enterprises, the clearing and forwarding agent, which submitted the necessary documentation to clear the consignment on behalf of the importer.

Binay Krishna Mandal, head of the Benapole Livestock Department, said that the eggs were tested and confirmed to be fit for consumption. The importer's documents have been received, and efforts are underway for the swift release of the shipment.

Joint Commissioner of Benapole Customs House, Shafayet Hossain, confirmed that the consignment is currently held at the transshipment yard in Benapole port and was tested today.

The eggs will be released promptly after the government revenue is collected. Instructions have been given to customs officers to expedite the delivery of the consignment.