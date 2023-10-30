Wonders of Vietnam: A budget traveller's dream come true

International travel often ignites a sense of fear among travellers as many may worry about the expenses, but does that mean you will not get to experience beautiful natural landscapes and enjoy mouth-watering local cuisine? If you are looking to go on a perfect travel adventure and not travel to a far-off land, Vietnam can be the perfect destination.

The following are some of the must-visit places in Vietnam that a tourist should not miss.

Photo: Collected

Danang: Where Modernity Meets Tradition

Danang can be the perfect place to start your Vietnamese adventure. The city has gained immense popularity for its breath-taking beaches, rich culture, and modern architecture.

Do not forget to visit the Marble Mountains, a cluster of limestone hills with ancient temples and caves. Danang's culinary scene is a treat for your taste buds, offering delicious street food and local dishes at unbelievably low prices.

Photo: Collected

Ha Long Bay: A Natural Wonder

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a splendid destination in northern Vietnam. Known for its emerald waters and thousands of limestone karsts, it is a paradise for budget travellers who want to experience the magnificence of nature.

Cruise tours are widely available, offering the opportunity to explore the bay and its unique caves. Staying in the nearby Cat Ba Island is cost-effective and provides a genuine island experience.

Photo: Collected

Hanoi: The Capital of Contrasts

If you want to explore the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam then Hanoi, the capital city, is the place to be. While exploring the city's Old Quarter, you will be lost in the timeless charm of its narrow streets, bustling markets, and historic temples.

Photo: Joyeeta Trisha Model Sadia Jahan Prova

You can visit Hoan Kiem Lake, stroll through the French Quarter, and enjoy local street food at the bustling night markets.

Photo: Collected

Ho Chi Minh City: The Heart of the South

In southern Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon, is a bustling town. While the city has a cosmopolitan vibe, it does have some budget-friendly options, offering a mix of street food stalls, affordable guesthouses, and budget-friendly attractions.

Photo: Joyeeta Trisha Model Sadia Jahan Prova

Explore the War Remnants Museum, visit the iconic Ben Thanh Market, and take a leisurely walk along the Saigon River. Do not forget to savour the city's famous pho and other Vietnamese specialties at local eateries.

Photo: Joyeeta Trisha

Hoi An: The Ancient Town

Hoi An is a charming ancient town known for its well-preserved architecture and lantern-lit streets. With a variety of accommodation options, Hoi An is a must-visit for history and culture enthusiasts.

Explore the Old Town, where you can witness the fusion of Vietnamese, Chinese, and Japanese influences. Enjoy boat rides along the Thu Bon River, try your hand at traditional lantern-making, and indulge into the delectable local cuisine.

Photo: Collected

Hue: The Imperial City

For nature lovers, this city is nothing short of a paradise. Hue, located in central Vietnam, is a city that is a beautiful blend of natural beauty and architectural heritage. Its most famous attraction is the Imperial City. The best part is, you can find many luxury accommodations here without breaking your bank.

Photo: Collected

Ninh Binh: The Inland Halong Bay

Ninh Binh is a hidden gem in northern Vietnam. The city boasts limestone karsts, lush rice fields, and serene waterways. Take a boat ride through Tam Coc or Trang An, and you will be mesmerised by the stunning scenery. Accommodation in Ninh Binh is incredibly inexpensive, making it an attractive destination for budget travellers seeking nature's beauty.

Photo: Collected

Sapa: Trekking Paradise

For the adventurous traveller, Sapa in northern Vietnam offers an unforgettable trekking experience. Surrounded by terraced rice fields and majestic mountain vistas, Sapa is a hiker's dream. You can embark on guided treks to visit local villages, meet indigenous tribes, and soak in the natural beauty.

Homestays with local families provide an authentic and cost-effective way to experience Sapa's unique culture.