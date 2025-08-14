Feeling sad after a trip? You’re not alone

How many of us have felt sadness, emptiness, or anxiety that we were unable to describe, after returning from a trip? Well, you're not alone because travel depression is real and it can stay on like an unwelcome guest long after we come back and get back into the grind.

So, what is travel depression and why does it hit? Almost always, travel is associated with excitement, adventure, and relaxation. We spend weeks, maybe months saving up for our trip and then an equal amount of time day dreaming about it. And then, once that trip is completed, we suddenly realise, it's over.

The day dreams have been lived out, and there is nothing else as much fun to look forward to, at least in the immediate future. Our days preceding the trip had revolved so much around it that reality seems lacklustre in comparison.

While not officially recognised as a clinical disorder, travel depression is a real emotional response characterised by symptoms such as fatigue, irritability, difficulty concentrating, sadness, and loss of interest in daily activities.

The real concern? While a good number of people naturally readjust in a few days, others can hold on to the pain for a lot longer.

Photo: Collected / Tim Gouw / Unsplash

We agree, returning to familiar obligations, work pressures, and monotonous routines can be tough and can lead to considerable emotional distress. If you wish to be kind to yourself, allow yourself time to process these emotions. Talk about them with friends, bask in the memories and begin using those holiday goodies you've picked up during your time there.

Next, try to establish routine as much as, and as early as possible. This, in no way, means that you ignore your emotions; simply channel them the right way.

A major contributing aspect of travel blues is the high expectations associated with travel itself. Many people envision their trips as perfect escapes, full of joy and adventure. When reality falls short of these idealised visions, it can lead to disappointment.

Engaging in physical activity and practicing self-care is a strategy that is similar to planning for a trip financially. Setting small, achievable goals such as these can help one channel their emotions in a better direction, giving one the opportunity to look forward to new things.