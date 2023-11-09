Escape the tourist crowds: 5 hidden gems in Indonesia other than Bali

Bali is magnificent, complete with verdant rice fields, sacred temples, and stunning coastlines. However, one may argue that it has grown overrun by tourists in recent years. Indeed, there is a lot more to discover about Indonesia than just Bali as this nation is a massive archipelago consisting of more than 17,000 islands.

So, hold on tight as we take you on a tour of the 5 wonderful destinations in all of Indonesia!

Photo: Collected / Pawit Wahib

Belitung

The beaches of Belitung are among its most distinctive features. While new beaches have formed along the coast of Sumatra, they are not your typical shorelines. Large, smooth white stones, indicative of glaciers, dot the beaches and water all along its well-known northern borders.

Apart from swimming in the beautiful water, you can spend a day exploring the waters and rocks of Belitung by renting a boat from the local fishermen and going snorkelling and exploring the caves on the many nearby uninhabited islands.

Getting to Belitung from Jakarta is most convenient when you take a plane. From Soekarno Hatta Airport in Jakarta, you may get a direct flight to Hanandjoeddin Airport in Tanjung Pandan, Belitung.

Photo: Collected / Fabian Reck

Komodo National Park

Although the main attraction here is the small island of Komodo and its massive lizards with the same name, the National Park is also a wondrous destination, made up of 29 different islands. You can travel to the top of Padar Island, see the vibrant and rare colours of the Pink Beach, spot clusters of Manta rays on Manta Point, and, of course, see the mysterious Komodo Dragons in their native environment. These are all the highlights of exploring this UNESCO heritage site, which you can do by renting a traditional wooden boat.

The area's reefs are ideal for snorkelling and scuba diving. Moreover, it is a tranquil spot to spend time amidst some of the earth's scarcest and most fascinating animal species.

To reach there, fly into Labuan Bajo on Flores Island, where you may then stay overnight and take a boat to the Komodo Islands.

Photo: Collected / Dio Hasibuan

Lake Toba

When a volcano erupted 25 million years ago, it formed Lake Toba, one of Indonesia's biggest lakes, which is in a crater on Sumatran Island. Samosir, a tiny island in the middle of Lake Toba, serves as the spiritual and cultural heart of the Batak people.

If you are a trekking enthusiast, you can go there to take in the breath taking landscape, which has been known to draw comparisons to Norway due to the region's breadth and the majestic mountains that surround it.

To get there, you should get to the city of Medan and take any variety of transportation routes to reach Lake Toba. Flying directly to Medan is the most time-efficient alternative. Then, make your way to Prapat, where you may take a ferry to Samosir Island. Taking the bus from Medan to Prapat will cost you the least amount of money while renting a private automobile to take you would cost higher.

Photo: Collected / sutirta budiman

Raja Ampat

Raja Ampat, located in the waters off the shore of West Papua, is a destination that one should aspire to see. Also known as the Four Kings, this extraordinary archipelago is well-known for its numerous little islands that are blanketed in dense vegetation. It has emerged as one of the best places for scuba diving thanks to its clear blue water and vibrant reefs that are teamed with plentiful marine life for divers to witness in awe.

On land, curious visitors may examine old cave paintings and maybe even get a glimpse of the mythical Crimson Bird of Paradise in this scenic destination. To reach Raja Ampat from various cities of Indonesia like Jakarta, Makassar, Ambon, or Manado, taking a flight to Sorong is the most convenient option.

Photo: Collected / Eugenia Clara

Yogyakarta

Located in the south-western corner of Java, Yogyakarta serves as the capital of the Yogyakarta Special Region. Since early times, this city has been a cultural hub with ancient temples, palaces, and rituals from the Hindu, Buddhist, and Mataram Kingdoms, making it a must-see for history enthusiasts interested in Indonesia.

You can visit Borobudur, the biggest Buddhist temple worldwide, Prambanan, the greatest Shiva temple in Indonesia, and the Sultan's Palace of Keraton. Moreover, it would be a delight to witness traditional Indonesian crafts including batik, puppetry, and jewellery creation.

Taking a train from Jakarta to Yogyakarta is the most time-efficient option to travel there. The rail stations are conveniently positioned in the heart of the city, and both standard and first-class seating are available, which can take anywhere from 6 to 9 hours to travel.