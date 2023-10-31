7 haunted locations to add to your travel list

Ghostly apparitions, mesmerising architecture, or a rich history — the following locations should take a spot on your travel list. Many of these locations have a captivating history aside from the ghostly sightings, and you have an array of tour options to choose from. Even if you do not see a spirit that shakes you at night, the experiences offered by these 7 places are worthwhile.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / Reading Tom

The LaLaurie Mansion, New Orleans

Madame Delphine LaLaurie and her third husband built the LaLaurie Mansion on Royal Street in 1832 as their home for herself. This place is probably one of the scariest places in New Orleans.

Madame Delphine gained notoriety in April 1834 when rescuers responding to a fire discovered multiple enslaved slaves in the attic. The slaves were extremely malnourished and showed signs of abuse.

The entire family fled to France after the torture chamber was discovered. The mansion is now the subject of ghost stories surrounding those who perished there, and visitors can take a tour.

Many local tours offer the chance to visit this location and many more including The Dauphine Orleans Hotel, where there have been sightings of ghostly apparitions of Civil War soldiers, to graveyard tours, and locations of other crime.

These tour packages usually start from Tk 3,000 approximately and go up to Tk 6,000 approximately and vary according to which option you choose.

Photo: Collected / Andrea Cappiello

Eastern State Penitentiary, Philadelphia

The Eastern State Penitentiary was once the largest and most expensive prison in the United States and the first penitentiary in the world. The prison was constructed to rehabilitate prisoners and inspire penitence.

Criminals like Al Capone and "Slick Willie" Sutton were formerly housed in its cells. Its history is gruesome and surrounded by many riots, suicides, madness, disease, murder and torture. It is not hard to believe that this location is supposedly filled with tortured spirits who roam the abandoned halls.

The prison, which is now a U S National Historic Landmark, is open for tours throughout the day and hosts Halloween parties every evening in October.

Reports have surfaced of footsteps, cries, and voices coming from all across the prison, along with the shadow of a guard in one of the towers. So, be sure to jolt down this location on your spooky travel list but only if you dare.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / Royasfoto73

Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Louisville

Imagine a gated community but only for individuals plagued with tuberculosis. That place would be Waverly Hills which was opened by The Board of Tuberculosis Hospital as a sanatorium in 1926. Back then, Waverly Hills had its own zip code and was a separate neighbourhood. The requirement to isolate tuberculosis patient from the general public led to the permanent residency of patients, nurses, doctors, and other staff members.

This place is a must-visit for anyone looking for a spooky time, but healthcare workers should take extra caution as the spirits seem to hold a negative impression of people in the medical profession.

Many people think the grounds are haunted because of the numerous deaths that occurred there during surgeries and the rumours of experimental therapies that turned out to be just as deadly as tuberculosis. After all, you can only imagine how advanced the medical field was back in the 1900s and it's safe to assume that hundreds and thousands died in not the most peaceful ways.

Among many legends and ghostly sightings, there is a man in a white coat who walks the kitchen. There are multiple reports of the smell of freshly baked bread, footsteps and doors swinging shut on their own. Above all, the fifth floor (Room 502) is the most notorious with reported incidents of shapes moving in the windows and disembodied voices.

The sanatorium itself offers both historical and paranormal tours starting from Tk 2,750 to Tk 7,170 approximately.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / Christophe95

Tao Dan Park, Vietnam

A public garden in Ho Chi Minh City called Tao Dan Park is regarded as one of the most haunted places in Vietnam. This is a nice spot to spend a sunny afternoon on the one hand. So, if you are not up for a spooky adventure this spot might be ideal for you but only during the day.

As nightfall comes, there are rumours that things get a little unnerving. It is said that a young man's spirit haunts Tao Dan Park, and there have been reports of a young man's ghostly apparition who seems to be looking for someone.

It is said that the young man was alone in the park with his girlfriend, and met his death there. Although the park managers dispute the existence of such an incident, there is a record of another young man who passed away in Tao Dan Park during the late 1980s. Today, maybe the spirits of these young men search for love lost but it's still a scary sighting.

The park is open for all and you do not necessarily need a tour guide to explore the place as it's vibrant with locals and other tourist attractions. However, there are many tours available that take you through the park exploring Vietnamese culture and food.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / (WT-shared) Riggwelter

Haunted Catacombs, Paris

Six million souls have found their final resting place at the Paris Catacombs, which is a haunting spot that resembles a descent into the underworld. One of the spookiest rumours about the Paris Catacombs is set in the early nineties.

While exploring the dimly lit chambers, a group of cataphiles (individuals who study the Paris Catacombs) came across a video camera that held footage taken by an unknown man. They heard disturbing noises in the footage and it was clear that the man with the camera was lost and did not know how to get out of the tunnels, and slowly descended into madness.

The man dropped his camera, bringing an abrupt stop to the footage. No one really knows this man's identity or whether he was ever able to escape unharmed, or if this was something untrue.

There have been many reports of ghostly voices, and apparitions and with many undiscovered pathways, it's easy to get lost. So, when you book a tour (which starts from Tk 6,600 approximately), make sure not to wander off.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / Balcon del Mundo

Bran Castle, Romania

One of the scariest sites to visit is Bran Castle in Transylvania. The castle is well-known for its connections to Dracula and is famous all over Romania (and the world).

For vampire enthusiasts, this nightmarish place is a dream come true. The castle's history and architecture are mesmerising, but if you are looking to go on tours, this place is not for the fainthearted, especially if you are going through the forest.

Many have reported feelings of discomfort, paranoia, anxiety, and having paranormal experiences. It's further interesting that the castle's location matches Stoker's description of Dracula's lair, and many believers assert that Vlad the Impaler, the historical person who is credited with inspiring the tale of Count Dracula, lived in the same region. So, there's really no telling if the legend is true or if it is just a tale.

If you check the Bran Castle website online, you will find about three different kinds of tours. Other than that, there are specific visits times that vary monthly and there's always some kind of event going on.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / luckyprof

Wolfsegg Castle, Germany

A White Lady supposedly haunts Wolfsegg Castle, a 14th-century relic not far from Munich. According to legend, the Lady of Wolfsegg's husband killed her because he thought she was having an extra-marital affair. A murder location always has an unsettling aura and the fact that there's a cave tucked under the floorboards that is home to numerous bat species and other spooky animals just adds more mystery to the location.

Touring this location comes with various options with varying prices depending on your group's size (or if you are going alone). For one person, the prices begin at Tk 3,410 and go up to Tk 9,350 approximately.