Think you are brave? Test your mettle at these 5 haunted hotels

Imagine yourself arriving at a hotel with the sole intention of good sleep, only to unexpectedly find yourself in the presence of an ethereal entity. From eerie sensations to tales giving goosebumps, some hotels offer an unsettling experience that goes beyond the ordinary, providing visitors with an incredible journey into uncharted territory. So, sceptics and true believers, join us as we adventure through the corridors of history, exploring 5 of the most famous haunted hotels around the world.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / Hustvedt

The Stanley Hotel, USA

Set against the backdrop of Rocky Mountain National Park, the Stanley Hotel offers a breath-taking view of the surrounding natural beauty. However, the scenic location is nothing compared to the hotel's reputation as a haunted house. Serving as the original inspiration for Stephen King's classic horror novel 'The Shining', this infamous hotel carries a reputation for still being inhabited by the spirit of its founder, Freelan Stanley.

It is whispered that, on occasion, the ethereal figure of Freelan has been observed engaged in playing the piano in the music room, with the spectral presence of his wife, Flora Stanley, accompanying him in the vicinity. Nevertheless, most guests claim to have their paranormal experience on the fourth floor, where noises of children playing and giggling are often reported.

With its eerie charm, beautiful surroundings and history, the Stanley Hotel continues to attract visitors. However, given its long-standing fame, or notoriety, those wishing to experience a single night at this establishment should be prepared to pay approximately Tk 39,000.

Photo: Collected / Flickr / Dan Perry

The Langham Hotel, UK

Nestled in the bustling heart of London, the Langham Hotel made its grand debut in 1865. Revered as the first 'Grand Hotel' of Europe, it swiftly became a symbol of luxury and elegance. Yet, what has sustained its fame, even 158 years since its opening, are the recurring reports of paranormal activity. Among numerous sightings, one figure frequently observed is believed to be that of a European gentleman, often associated with the tragic tale of a German prince who committed suicide on the fourth floor just before the outbreak of the First World War.

However, most tales of haunting experiences in Langham come from Room 333, where visitors report unexplained sounds, a sudden change of temperature and an eerie feeling of an unseen presence.

During the 2014 Test cricket series between England and Sri Lanka, the British team was accommodated at The Langham Hotel and fast bowler Stuart Broad was given the infamous Room 333. In the deep of the night, a sound of dripping water woke him up. Upon switching on the lights and inspecting the washroom, he found all the faucets tightly closed. However, as soon as the lights were gone, the sound of running water persisted, accompanied by an abrupt rise in room temperature and an unsettling sensation of being watched.

Stuart's discomfort escalated, prompting him to share a room with Matt Prior for the rest of the night. Cricketer Ben Stokes encountered a similar issue, forcing him to change his room.

The Langham continues to be one of the most famous hotels in London despite its reputation for supernatural incidents and a single night's accommodation here comes with a price tag starting at Tk 64,000.

Photo: Collected / Flickr / Ken Lund

Hotel del Coronado, USA

In the harsh winter of 1892, a young and pregnant woman named Kate Morgan checked into a luxurious hotel under a pseudonym. Rumour has it, she was waiting to meet her lover who never showed up. On the fifth day of her stay, her lifeless body was discovered on a staircase with a gunshot wound to her head and thus began the infamous haunting of Hotel del Coronado.

The legend of the ghost of Kate Morgan began almost immediately after her death. Guests at the hotel started to report unexplained noises, sightings of a woman in Victorian clothing, flickering lights and objects seemingly moving on their own. The haunting at The Del eventually turned into an urban legend and almost half a dozen fiction and non-fiction books have been written on the paranormal incidents at the hotel.

The Del is a popular destination among Hollywood celebrities nowadays and a single night at this luxurious beachfront resort will cost you around Tk 76,000 which will continue to rise depending on the class of accommodation.

Photo: Collected / Wikimedia Commons / Andri Ivin

Rataskaevu Residents, Estonia

The city of Tallinn has a history that stretches back almost a thousand years, and over this really long period, it has earned a fair share of urban legends. While exploring this historic city, travellers may come across an unremarkable building called Rataskaevu Residents. Almost identical in size and structure to other buildings in the neighbourhood, this former hotel building hides one of the creepiest horror stories in the country.

As the legend goes, this building used to be a hotel that fell on hard times a couple of centuries ago. On a cold winter night, the bankrupt owner of the establishment could no longer bear the pain and decided to end his own life. Just when he was about to go, a man in a fine dress knocked on his front door and asked for a reservation for the night. He offered a very handsome amount, with only one condition: the guests must be given complete privacy.

The owner agreed and beautiful coaches started to roll in that evening. Soon, a thunderous celebration started, complete with dance and music. The curious owner could not resist the allure and decided to have a peek through the keyhole. For a lack of better words, what the owner saw has been described as the Devil's wedding.

The next events are a little blurry, as some say the owner found a goatskin full of gold in that room that turned into cow dung the next morning. Some say there was nothing except claw and hoof marks in that room.

The news of the devil's arrival spread through the town like wildfire. Soon, the panicked town authority decided to seal the building and permanently wall up the windows. Unlike other hotels on this list, you cannot stay in Rataskaevu Residents, because the building is still sealed to this day.

Photo: Collected / Jeffry Surianto

First World Hotel, Malaysia

The Genting Highlands of Malaysia is known for hill resorts, amusement parks and casinos. However, among the iconic establishments in this region, the First World Hotel stands out with a somewhat infamous reputation for being associated with supernatural incidents. Guests have repeatedly reported incidents of unseen forces pressing them down in their beds and unexplained noises around the hotel.

The massive complex of the First World Hotel has 7,351 rooms in total and some of these rooms are never available for booking for some unknown reasons. What's more, the lift never stops at level 21. Rumour has it, the 21st floor is either sealed off for supernatural reasons or simply does not exist!

Being a hotel and casino, the hotel has unfortunately witnessed a notable number of debt-related suicides of unlucky gamblers on its premises, and as a result, it is believed to be haunted by restless spirits seeking eternal peace. A night stay at this famous hotel-casino will cost somewhere between Tk 10,000 to Tk 30,000.