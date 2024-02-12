Unlocking Love's Cosmic Code: Astrological compatibility among lovers

As an astrologer, one of the most common questions I get asked is about love and astrology CAN be a fantastic tool for understanding long-term compatibility between two people. The stars have a great deal of wisdom to impart when it comes to dissecting our love lives and scoping out potential partners.

However, we have to go a bit deeper than just sun signs. As humans, we are incredibly complex and our natal charts, which is a snapshot of the sky at our exact time of birth, can visually depict all of those complexities and dualities. So, while you may hear that Pisces and Leo are not compatible signs, a couple with those sun signs may have other commonalities or aspects in their chart that make them highly compatible.

The first step to gauging compatibility is understanding the elements and how they work together.

There are four elements — fire (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), earth (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn), air (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius), and water (Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces).

Fire signs tend to be more outgoing, passionate, and enthusiastic. Earth signs are more grounded, stable, and reliable. Air signs are communicative, detached, and cerebral. Water signs are more intuitive, emotional, and sensitive. Each of these requires different things from their partners.

Signs that share the same elements generally tend to be highly compatible as there is an easy flow of energy. There is also a high level of compatibility between complementary elements, such as earth and water and fire and air.

Sometimes, when we have missing elements, our partners can help balance out those parts of ourselves. And in some cases, we will see that water will literally put out fire and air and earth signs will be in different directions.

Next, we can look at the qualities of the signs to understand how well they may get along. There are three qualities that a sign can hold. In all cases, the signs opposing each other are also highly compatible as they are considered mirrors of each other — Aries and Libra, Taurus and Scorpio, Gemini and Sagittarius etc.

The cardinal signs are Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn. They are the initiators and natural leaders of the zodiac. They may tend to take charge in their relationships. Fixed signs are Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. These are the builders of the zodiac, they are known to fixate on and dislike change, and they can be rigid sometimes. Mutable signs are more adaptable, versatile and likely to go with the flow.

Our moon signs describe our inner worlds and emotions and this is highly important for relationship compatibility because this symbolises our inner core and what makes us feel comfortable. Our Venus and Mars signs also have a lot to say about compatibility. The Venus sign describes our love language, attitude towards love and the type of person we fall in love with. Mars describes what we are attracted to in a partner, it's our sexual energy and our anger.

Finally, Saturn in the chart, which symbolises restrictions, karma, lessons as well as commitment, can be a good indicator of whether someone will remain in your life long-term. And other points such as the North Node and the Vertex can show us where we have karmic relationships with other people, which were destined to happen.

After all this, you may still be wondering - who are the most compatible zodiac pairings? And perhaps, which would be the worst pairings? Here is a list of some of my personal favourite zodiac power couples and some that I would not touch with a ten-foot pole. However, take these with a grain of salt because as I mentioned, other factors also determine compatibility as well as your own free will. So, fret not, if you find your boyfriend in the star-crossed lovers section, other factors in his chart may make him a compatible match for you!

Cosmically aligned love — The best zodiac couples Aries and Gemini - This is a couple that could have a lot of fun together, and be spontaneous but patience will not be their strong suit. Taurus and Capricorn - This couple will have similar views about work, life and love, and Taurus will encourage Capricorn to have a bit of fun and Capricorn can teach Taurus about delaying gratification. Gemini and Aquarius - This is a couple that would nerd out and have the best time having the kookiest conversations discussing wild ideas and concepts. Cancer and Virgo - As a couple, these two are natural caretakers and would easily be able to create a beautiful home together. Leo and Libra - This can be a loving and affectionate pair that lifts each other and is great in social settings. Virgo and Scorpio - Virgo's meticulous and judgmental ways gel extremely well with Scorpio's mysterious demeanour. They are likely to keep their circle small. Libra and Sagittarius - These two signs have similar views of justice and freedom. Sagittarius can teach Libra to be more independent and Libra can help Sagittarius act more refined. Scorpio and Capricorn - The two darkest signs of the zodiac have a lot in common, especially their steely determination and secretive behaviour. Sagittarius and Leo - This can be a very outgoing and gregarious pairing, one that will always be up for fun. Capricorn and Cancer - As opposite signs, these two perfectly complement each other as the daddy and the mommy of the zodiac respectively. Aquarius and Sagittarius - These two have a lot in common, especially their love of freedom and autonomy. Pisces and Virgo - This is a great pairing, especially because Virgo can ground Pisces and Pisces can add a little magic to Virgo's life.

Photo: Collected / Shaira Dela Peña / Unsplash

Starcrossed lovers - The worst Zodiac lovers Aries and Pisces - Aries's combative nature will scare Pisces, and Pisces' sensitivity will baffle Aries. This is a no-go. Taurus and Sagittarius - Taurus generally hates change and wants things to be stable. Sagittarius always wants to be off on a new adventure and tends to get bored of stability. Gemini and Scorpio - Gemini will be put off by Scorpio's intensity and Scorpio will get annoyed by Gemini's flakiness. Cancer and Aquarius - Cancer will get hurt by Aquarius's lack of emotion and Aquarius will not understand Cancer's emotional nature. Leo and Capricorn - Both these signs like to be the boss and usually do not like when someone else thinks they are the boss. Virgo and Aries - Virgo's planning will dampen Aries's impulsivity. They will not have anything in common with each other. Libra and Taurus - This couple might bond on the superficial together and not have any substance together. Scorpio and Aries - As both signs are ruled by Mars, they can be very combative and bring out the worst in each other. Sagittarius and Cancer - Cancer's desire to stay home will drive Sagittarius mad, and Cancer will not relate to Sagittarius's wanderlust. Capricorn and Gemini - These two signs are considered "inconjunct" so in a lot of ways, they just do not see eye to eye at all. Aquarius and Virgo - Aquarius might feel stifled by Virgo's organised and conventional ways of thinking, whereas Aquarius will be too rebellious for Virgo. Pisces and Libra - This is a couple that will have their head in the clouds and never get anything done. Could be a very dreamy romance that can end up as an illusion.

The writer is a certified tarot adviser and astrologer / Intuit Healing