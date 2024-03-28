The secrets to a stronger long-distance relationship

Communication may be the key, but it only unlocks one of the many hypothetical doors in your relationship. Long-distance relationships go beyond just losing your night's sleep or waking up at the crack of dawn to talk to your partner. Allow me to shed new light on your perspective of the distance that will make your hearts grow fonder.

The first and foremost thing to do is: accept. The two of you are miles apart from each other, so the relationship you once had is on pause now. It is time to accept that you both are about to enter this new dimension of your relationship which is currently unexplored. It is scary and new, but not impossible.

Couples who try to follow the old regime of their relationship after going the distance suffer the most. The time zones have changed, and seeing each other is not an option outside your screen. You and your significant other are only expected to bring new terms into your relationship. It is better to adjust to new changes than be frustrated over why the old ways stopped working.

I understand how lonely it can get, and you desperately want to find comfort from people you love. Talking to friends and family may help, but you still seek that warmth and love from that one special person. Once, twice, and then it gradually becomes a habit. You find yourself in this unfamiliar world, unable to cope with all these new faces and changing lifestyles, you keep wanting to run back to your comfort zone. This is where the mistake is made. Under no circumstance are you supposed to burden another person with the responsibility of your solace and happiness. Your partner is supposed to add contentment to your life, not be the sole carrier of it.

Like you, the person you are with has a life of their own, and it is essential to remember and respect that. Adults have to constantly juggle between work and personal life, so it is important to not burden them with an added task that can be easily worked on your own. They may not always be a call away as they were before, and it is completely okay. No matter what social media 'experts' tend to tell you, being busy does not necessarily mean your partner has lost interest, they still care about you, even if they cannot always stay up late to talk to you on a weekday.

A little compassion goes a long way. Your partner misses you just as much as you do. When doing the distance, it is not always possible to show that in the ways you did before. Hence, understanding that love still exists despite the hurdles of communication.

It is hard to find balance in adjusting to your new routine and keeping in touch with your old life. Either you get too consumed in your current world, or you find it impossible to let go of the comfort of your past. It is vital to acknowledge the changes that took place, be content with them, and appreciate there are people miles away who will be there if you fall back.

Long-distance relationships are never easy, but acceptance of this new relationship dynamic and respect for each other's current lives will make it less confusing to work with.