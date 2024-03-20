Swipe left on heartache: The journey to post-breakup happiness

We've all experienced post-breakup scrolling sessions that make us feel even more unhappy than before. Reopening wounds you thought was healing may happen when you stumble onto old images, or see your ex's happy face pop up on your feed. It can be difficult to fully distance yourself from your ex-partners and move on when information about them is always readily available.

The truth is, social media isn't intrinsically bad. Like any other tool, it has potential for both good and bad use. Social networking can provide you with a sense of community and support from friends and family following a split. It can serve as a platform for self-expression and a journal of your healing process. But it's critical to identify situations in which social media use is counterproductive.

This is where digital detox enters the chat. Taking a break from social media could offer much-needed relief from the never-ending stream of reminders and triggers. This is your opportunity to reclaim your narrative and focus on your recovery without having to deal with the ongoing distraction of your ex's digital presence. It also gives you the space and time to find who you are again without the commitment of a relationship.

However, let's face it, giving up social media completely is difficult, particularly for Gen-Zs who have grown up in a culture where being online is considered natural. FOMO (fear of missing out), and the idea of cutting off from the digital world might be unsettling. Because of this, it's important to approach a digital detox with self-compassion and intention.

Establish personal boundaries first. Perhaps you should uninstall some apps from your phone or temporarily stop following your ex and their peers. Remember that it's only human to make mistakes from time to time and allow yourself to do things one step at a time. Progress, not perfection, is the aim.

Focus on offline activities that make you happy and fulfilled during your detox. Engage in activities you love, hang out with friends, or just take a minute to breathe and be in the moment. Make the most of this time to get back in touch with who you are and what makes you special.

The process of moving on after a breakup is incredibly personal, and there is no right or wrong way to go about it. The most crucial thing is to put your own health first and give yourself the time and space you require to heal, regardless of whether you decide to use social media as a tool for connection or to temporarily cut off from it. So, feel free to unfollow your ex, mute those profiles that trigger you, and allow yourself to take a break from the digital chaos. You'll be grateful to yourself in the future.