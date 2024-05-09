Embracing change: Moving on from one phase of life to the next

Navigate the wild journey called life and find out how to move on from memories past.

Life is like one long rollercoaster ride, comprising of ups and downs and twists and turns. Life is simply just a series of phases; some happy, some frustrating, some upsetting. One second life can be full of joy and excitement, and the next can feel like walking on a tightrope with no harness. But what really happens after a phase has passed you by? How do you move on from a point in your life that occupied every nook and cranny of your mind and heart? This article will hopefully give some useful tips for the post phase moments where life can seem a bit hazy and monotonous, and how to transition into the next phase of life.

Celebrate the change

A wise person once said "Don't be sad because it's over, smile because it happened." Just because a phase is gone does not mean you must hold on to the feelings and emotions surrounding it. Acknowledge that the phase is over and recuperate quickly into how you will transition into the next. Take some time to reflect yes, but stop it from being a lingering feeling. Celebrate overcoming a personal obstacle, or an achievement and let that happy memory be the lasting one before you start a new journey.

Realign your goals

Now that your experiences are in the past, what do you with the lessons? It certainly is time to start realising what the future holds. That phase that just went by was pointing you towards a purpose, a destination where you will be heading towards and you cannot fulfil this if you stay in one place, reminiscing of what could have been. Your priorities have now shifted and that's okay! You should be setting goals and ambitions with this new-found revitalising sense of purpose for sure. Try to strike a good balance between professional and personal goals as to not encumber yourself while pursuing them. Try to have your goals resonate with what you truly want to achieve and let them be a catalyst to your success.

Introducing new routines

No one likes change. However, now that you've overcome a significant phase in your life, it is time to find new activities to partake in. Introducing a brand-new routine in your life. From this moment on is a stepping stone to transitioning to the next phase of your life and achieving a balanced lifestyle. Maybe you need to increase the number of physical activities, or maybe start finishing that painting you started ages ago, or simply starting a new intriguing hobby. Anything to help you re-establish yourself will not only benefit you, but will be good for your mental wellbeing.

Stay in touch

No man is an island, and being in touch with your friends and loved ones really make all the difference. Share your experiences and be part of something bigger than yourself. Connections with others can offer not only comfort, but being near to likeminded individuals can reinforce a positive mindset and boost your positivity and morale. Always remember that happiness is multiplied and sorrows are halved when shared. Emotional balance is just as important as practicality and being connected to closed and loved ones is always a great step.

Keep learning and growing

Finally, always remain open minded about life's happenings. Adopt a mindset that's always wanting to learn and wanting to grow beyond what you comprehend as your limitations. Every phase you go through, teaches you things and its entirely up to you what to do with this new-found information. You certainly do not know what will happen tomorrow, but your past lessons will prepare you for any eventuality and you will see yourself embrace change rather than disdain it.