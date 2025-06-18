Say no to cheap toys—try eco-friendly ones with real stories

Playtime, coupled with interesting stories, can become more than just recreation; it has the potential to become an act of learning. When children's free time resembles the runway of a Western fashion show, bringing back the magical characters of fairy tales can be refreshing.

Naturally imaginative, children can transform the simplest toys into vibrant characters, creating an entire universe out of their surroundings. Choosing toys with a positive story and made of safe and natural materials can help your child grow into a healthy and compassionate individual.

A playtime free of pollution

The global toy market is overwhelmingly filled with cheap and non-recyclable products. These flashy plastic toys can affect a child's early development with harmful chemicals. Furthermore, plastic items are easily damaged, so they fail to create a lasting bond as children become drawn to purchasing the next best thing!

"Generic plastic toys not only lack stories to connect with but also create huge environmental waste," explains Sifat Ara Azim, an entrepreneur who creates eco-friendly toys by knitting, crocheting, and threading.

Azim has extensive experience in designing children's learning materials as the founder and strategist of "Bob the Tiny Turtle", a children's brand that sells handmade dolls.

"Parents nowadays are also leaning towards alternative options that tend to be educational and culturally rooted in storytelling," Azim observes.

Tales of our land

Historically, clay dolls and wooden and textile toys have long been a part of childhood in this country. These narrate the stories of our land, which are largely unfamiliar to today's kids.

"Handmade dolls inspired by classic stories, thoughtfully reimagined with a playful twist can captivate and inspire today's young minds," explains Azim.

One of her creations, Mukti, represents the character of a free country, who wears a red and green saree and a palash flower as a hairpin, reflecting the quintessential Bengali identity.

Tiggi is the fearless tigress from the legends of Sundarbans, and Santa is the friendly character bringing chocolates and gifts. Dolls like Bobby Khala and Barkat Khalu are friendly neighbours who captivate the child's attention instantly, offering joy and kindness.

"Gifting sustainable dolls with rich stories can teach children the value of simplicity and impart valuable lessons from nature," remarks Azim, adding that animated puzzle sets and creative playsets made of green materials can be a lasting solution to ensure the cognitive growth of children.

Towards a safer planet

Children mimic the behaviour and values they see around them. By opting for biodegradable toys, you can convey the importance of valuing quality over quantity and rejecting the disposable culture of rapid consumerism.

As Azim elaborates, "Eco-friendly toys can ensure children grow up being kinder towards the planet."

So, the next time you search for a gift for your little ones, think about its potential to shape your child's inner world. Choose a playmate that inspires creativity, fosters empathy, and conveys a planet-friendly message to your child!

Photo: BoB the Tiny Turtle, AL Faiaz Rafsan