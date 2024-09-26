Tiny balcony? No problem! Here’s how to maximize your space

Decorating balconies of multi-story apartments is an up-and-coming trend among urban dwellers. Falling prey to the pursuit of metropolitan pipe dreams, we often find ourselves pining for a private perch in the city. By adorning the balconies with style and grace, we can find solace in owning an outdoor oasis, no matter how small.

First things first!

While decorating your balcony, use sturdy and weatherproof supplies. Add artificial outdoor shading if it is exposed to harsh sunlight. Remember to start working with the original look of your balcony and following its natural style. The true essence of the balcony rests and grows with the dedication and care to preserve your space.

Beautify the balcony floor

To create a visually appealing surface, using patterned tiles, porcelain, or ceramic flooring can be great options. Wooden panels are perfect to create a warm and rustic aura in your private patio.

Rather than crowding the room by using seating furniture, simply cover the ground with patterned rugs, textured runners, or Japanese-style tatami mats.

Spruce it up with colourful cushions, plush pillows, and pouffes to create a lively and comfortable seating deck.

Set up bistro-style seating

A two-seater, bistro set that incorporates a lightweight table and a pair of chairs is undoubtedly the most space-friendly choice for your small-scale balcony. Their sleek silhouette offers a Parisian garden-cafe look where you can have a meal, enjoy coffee, or get some work done on your laptop.

Bamboo-armchairs and low tables are also great fits. To immerse yourself in utmost comfort, opt for hanging a swing, hammock, or floating chairs to your alfresco seating.

Photo: Collected / Maria Orlova / Pexels

Layer your colours, swap seasonally

While decorating the balcony, you may choose a colour scheme that harmonises with all the items. Select a colour palette that complements the interior décor of your house.

If you are someone who likes cosy and chic aesthetics, layer your colours with beige, ivory, and grey to create a calm state of mind. Earthy hues like rustic brown, sepia, or burnt sienna will add depth and luxury while helping you ground yourself after a long day of work.

Baby pink and mint green are common pastel shades to explore if you prefer a dreamy ambience while watching the floating clouds. Be sure to swap your colour palette occasionally to keep your porch fresh and playful!

Create a vertical garden

Make your bite-sized balcony walls bloom with foliage or flowers. Fill your walls with a variety of plants. You can add herbs like thyme, basil, and peppermint to create a pleasant fragrance on your balcony.

Make your outdoor den Instagram-ready by adding climbing clematis or bougainvillea vines. Plant all-season succulent creepers to give the balcony a picturesque-secret-garden vibe. This will also allow privacy by secluding you from the veering eyes of the surroundings.

Fashion your railings and walls

Pop up your railings by draping cute flower boxes. To give it a Greek-continental touch, opt for painting them in bright tones and keeping the rest of your walls white.

Installing bamboo, timber, or terracotta screen walls as railing or partitions can create a contemporary charm. To add a touch of your personal style, consider displaying your paintings, and artful sculptures and accessorising your vintage souvenir collections.

Turn on the starry lights and set up your reading nook

Lights define the character of your balcony, especially at night. Feel free to explore with ambient lanterns, spotlights and string lights. To set up your reading sanctuary, add an adequate amount of light.

Section one end of the balcony and add a rain-resilient partition wall on the outside edge. Add flowy curtains and fairy lights for a warm ambience. Draw out a soft fabric palette on the floor and lay out some cute cushions. Add a wind-chime or cascading tabletop fountain to cancel out the outside noise by creating a soundscape. Insert a low-height stool to keep your essentials and enjoy your balcony reading nook!