Preparing your living room for Eid celebrations

As the heart of our home, the living room once again assumes centre stage during the festive season. Yet, amidst the anticipation, one might wonder: is my living space truly prepared to embrace the Eid spirit? The task of transforming your living room into a dazzling display of festivity might be easier than you think.

To ease this delightful quest, here are some tips and ideas to bring your living room to life for the upcoming Eid!

Let's begin our decorating journey with the element that essentially sets the tone of the celebration — your living room's colour palette.

Do not underestimate the power of colourful curtains! By thoughtfully selecting and layering colours, your living room will effortlessly transform into a stunning and welcoming haven.

To further elevate the spiritual ambience of the room, consider incorporating elements that reflect the religious significance of Eid. A tastefully chosen artwork featuring Islamic calligraphy or a picture showcasing a mosque and beautiful geometric patterns can be an impactful addition.

As we move onto lighting, establish a warm and inviting base with good quality white or warm yellow light, and layer in additional elements for a truly unique atmosphere. Lanterns, particularly the Moroccan ones with their intricate designs can add a touch of cultural flair and another layer of festivity.

For a touch of magic, consider stringing fairy lights across the ceiling, creating a mesmerising starry nightscape. Finally, strategically placed candles in decorative holders can infuse the space with an aura of intimacy, coupled with a touch of classic elegance.

As we turn our attention to furniture, the priority is ensuring you have enough seating for your anticipated crowd. Assess your existing furniture: are they enough to comfortably accommodate your guests? If not, consider getting some temporary solutions like folding chairs or ottomans. Do not be shy about embracing a relaxed vibe. Floor cushions and throw pillows can create a makeshift seating area perfect for a casual and inviting atmosphere.

As the final touch, weave a delightful aroma into your Eid celebration with fresh flowers. Lilies, roses, or hyacinths are fantastic choices in this regard. To elevate the visual impact, choose fresh and vibrant blooms that are just beginning to open, ensuring their beauty lasts throughout the day.

While incorporating the décor ideas, it might also be practical to take a long and hard look at the condition of your existing furniture. Are your sofa, table, shelves, or rugs in desperate need of an update?

While Eid often brings festive bonuses, it usually involves extra expenses too. So, if you are considering new furniture but finances are tight, there might be some good alternate options!

Many premium furniture vendors offer EMI plans alongside special Eid festival vouchers and sales. This can make acquiring that dream sofa or coffee table a more attainable goal, making the Eid gathering this year a truly special occasion.

With hopes that this year's Eid may bring all the joys of quality time with friends and family, and may your freshly adorned living room set the stage for these precious memories.

Photo: Courtesy