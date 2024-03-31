The charm of deshi motifs on Eid tableware

Central to the celebration of Eid is the scrumptious spread of food and it is that time of the year when the choice of tableware plays a subtle yet significant role. This is where the allure of using desi motif-based dinnerware sets comes into play, transforming the dining space into an interplay of tradition and modernity.

Desi motifs and designs ­– nakshi kantha, Jamdani – with their intricate patterns and vivid hues, tell tales of heritage and craftsmanship have evolved over centuries. So, the appeal of these desi motif-based dinnerware sets lies not just in their beauty but in their ability to resonate with the celebratory mood.

Detailing the appeal of the desi motifs during Eid, Sajjad Ali Sharif, Managing Director of Araaz Ceramics, explains, "Initially, different types of traditional motifs and designs were applied on the clothes we wore, but gradually, we came up with the idea of using these traditional motifs on the dinnerware sets, and everyone seemed to love this idea.

"Whether one is living abroad or in the country, anything desi or related to their heritage should have a special value for them," Sharif further asserts, highlighting the universal longing for a connection to one's roots.

Sharif informs that numerous foreign delegates and ambassadors have purchased these dinnerware and cutlery sets and they have loved the desi motifs engrained on them.

For the diaspora, these motifs serve as a tangible connection to their roots, a way to introduce their heritage to the next generation. It's about sharing stories of grandparents' homes, of lands lush with mango groves and jasmine, through every meal served.

For those in their native lands, it's a celebration of pride in their culture, an assertion of identity in a globalised world that often leans towards homogeneity.

Consider serving delicacies on dishes adorned with jamdani patterns, which would seem like draping the dining table in a sari that whispers tales of the country's jamdani weavers, inviting diners to partake in a feast that is a visual and gastronomical delight.

As families gather around the Eid table, these dishes serve as a canvas, not just for the culinary delights but for the cultural tales they embody. The nakshi kantha-inspired serving bowls and Jamdani-patterned platters collectively create a feast for the senses, blending the flavours of the food with the stories of the land.

So, this Eid, let the traditional motifs of the country unfold their stories on your table, inviting you and your loved ones to partake in a meal that is as much a feast for the soul as it is for the palate.

Photo: Araaz Ceramics

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/AraaazCeramics/