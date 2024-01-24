Life & Living
Tazri Marwa Ahmed
Wed Jan 24, 2024 03:23 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 04:28 PM

Most Viewed

Life & Living

Sustainable style: Thread's artful blend of tradition and fashion

Tazri Marwa Ahmed
Wed Jan 24, 2024 03:23 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 04:28 PM
Sustainable style: Thread's artful blend of tradition and fashion

Bangladesh's cultural history and heritage have never ceased to be extravagant. Amidst the richness of it lies several materials that are used for its uniqueness and authenticity; materials such as Jamdani, Shital Pati and more are being utilised in ways to uphold our traditions for years.

Shital Pati, an intangible cultural element, is a traditional art of producing handcrafted mats by weaving together strips of green canes commonly known as 'Murta.' The main bearers, weavers and practitioners are found mostly in low-lying villages in the greater Sylhet region of Bangladesh, with them also being hither and thither in some other regions. Men and women are both known to take part in the process, with women excelling with more involvement.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sustainable style: Thread's artful blend of tradition and fashion

Shital Pati mats have a few purposes and are widely used by people all over Bangladesh. In Bangladeshi households, you might just come across a sitting mat or a bedspread or even a prayer mat woven out of Shital Pati and it will not be surprising. The importance of this material doesn't just scream comfort but also holds immense sentiments and emotional values.

In terms of preserving its significance in an entirely new way, Thread is the first-ever brand to have emerged itself to explore and introduce a product line made with the base of Shital Pati, something that has not been tried before or yet on a comparatively large commercial scale.

Thread has worked with Bangladeshi heritage products and weavers for a very long time and firstly is known for its Jamdani items. However, Thread's horizon extends beyond Jamdani, as their intention to engage with Shital Pati was derived from searching for more opportunities to increase their product line and assure a stagnant recognition and growth of our country's traditional elements and the history attached to them.

Sustainable style: Thread's artful blend of tradition and fashion

According to them, Shital Pati was a distinctively eccentric item to use for handbags and tote bags as they have previously seen multiple foreign countries valuing jute/rattan-made handbags. At present, Thread has already brought forward four different and beautiful designs of handbags (ready to be used in various ways) and they aspire to possess and expand their sense of knowledge on it more with time.

Sustainable style: Thread's artful blend of tradition and fashion

Furthermore, Thread is all set to launch in the market as it has thus far arranged a soft launch in two countries of SEA partnering with some lifestyle stores, and also received positive reviews from targeted consumers. The brand has settled with the price range from Tk 8,000 to Tk 15,000 for their designs.

Photo: Courtesy

Related topic:
Shital PatiShital Pati artisansThreadSustainable fashionsustainable fashion brandsFashion & Stylingtraditional craftTraditional crafts preservation
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Looking back at eye makeup trends for 2023

Looking back at eye makeup trends for 2023

3w ago
Draping through time: Contemporary twists on the classic sari

Draping through time: Contemporary twists on the classic sari

6d ago
Dressed to impress: 5 celeb-inspired bridal looks you can't ignore

Dressed to impress: 5 celeb-inspired bridal looks you can't ignore

"Tale of Blue River”: A love letter to Bangladesh’s rivers

"Tale of Blue River”: A love letter to Bangladesh’s rivers

Beyond the screen: Tasnia Farin's style files

Beyond the screen: Tasnia Farin's style files

|বাংলাদেশ

উত্তরা-মতিঝিল মেট্রোরেলে যাত্রী কমেছে বাসে

এই রুটে বাস কমানোর পরিকল্পনা বাস মালিকদের

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

২ সিটিসহ ২৩৩ স্থানীয় নির্বাচনের তফসিল ঘোষণা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification