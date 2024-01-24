Sustainable style: Thread's artful blend of tradition and fashion

Bangladesh's cultural history and heritage have never ceased to be extravagant. Amidst the richness of it lies several materials that are used for its uniqueness and authenticity; materials such as Jamdani, Shital Pati and more are being utilised in ways to uphold our traditions for years.

Shital Pati, an intangible cultural element, is a traditional art of producing handcrafted mats by weaving together strips of green canes commonly known as 'Murta.' The main bearers, weavers and practitioners are found mostly in low-lying villages in the greater Sylhet region of Bangladesh, with them also being hither and thither in some other regions. Men and women are both known to take part in the process, with women excelling with more involvement.

Shital Pati mats have a few purposes and are widely used by people all over Bangladesh. In Bangladeshi households, you might just come across a sitting mat or a bedspread or even a prayer mat woven out of Shital Pati and it will not be surprising. The importance of this material doesn't just scream comfort but also holds immense sentiments and emotional values.

In terms of preserving its significance in an entirely new way, Thread is the first-ever brand to have emerged itself to explore and introduce a product line made with the base of Shital Pati, something that has not been tried before or yet on a comparatively large commercial scale.

Thread has worked with Bangladeshi heritage products and weavers for a very long time and firstly is known for its Jamdani items. However, Thread's horizon extends beyond Jamdani, as their intention to engage with Shital Pati was derived from searching for more opportunities to increase their product line and assure a stagnant recognition and growth of our country's traditional elements and the history attached to them.

According to them, Shital Pati was a distinctively eccentric item to use for handbags and tote bags as they have previously seen multiple foreign countries valuing jute/rattan-made handbags. At present, Thread has already brought forward four different and beautiful designs of handbags (ready to be used in various ways) and they aspire to possess and expand their sense of knowledge on it more with time.

Furthermore, Thread is all set to launch in the market as it has thus far arranged a soft launch in two countries of SEA partnering with some lifestyle stores, and also received positive reviews from targeted consumers. The brand has settled with the price range from Tk 8,000 to Tk 15,000 for their designs.

Photo: Courtesy