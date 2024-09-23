Shankhari Bazar: The street that transforms for Durga Puja

Getting off the rickshaw and seeing the sparkling street, full of people dressed up beautifully in traditional attires was truly mesmerising. A usually worn-out street decorated elegantly with colourful lights and gorgeous sculptures of 'Ma Durga' on a pandal tied between old buildings; the sweet smell lingering around; speakers playing loud music, along with the beats of drums creates a rhythmic cacophony in this narrow lane known as 'Shankhari Bazar.' Not just the worshipping Hindus, but locals and people who are fond of colours also like to spectate this amazing and vibrant alley during this colourful festival.

The ancient 'Shankhari' community named this narrow street 'Shankhari Potti,' which is now known as Shankhari Bazar. The small street is famous for its 'Shankha' bangles, crafted from slices of conch shell since the colonial period. Located near the intersection of Nawabpur and Islampur in old Dhaka, this street is very popular for its huge 'Durga Puja' festival. Though rickshaws and motorcycles can be seen passing through the street on a normal day, the nine-day-long festival keeps the small street busy with chirping pedestrians, crowded temples, bright and beautiful pandals of Durga sitting with her children, overpowering music, and the persisting smell of 'Dhup' (incense) and fried delicacies.

Both entrances of this intersecting alley are adorned nicely with coruscating lights and many shades of sparkly clothes, creating a lively environment. The 'Mandaps' or Pandals are not huge, yet the street groans beneath the weight of multiple puja mandaps. The place has multiple small communities who organise their own puja pandal during the festival. Each pandal has its own uniqueness, and according to the worshippers, each Ma Durga sculpture has its unique blessing. Worshippers serve fruits and sweets known as 'prasad' to Durga in order to please her. They believe this festival brings joy and contentment among people; hence, they try their best to praise their dear idol.

It's an amazing adventure to roam this street, witnessing people spectating and performing rituals, eating a hot deep-fried bread called 'luchi,' or a sweet treat, or admiring the shops scattered all across the alley. Many people shop for sculptures of different idols from this small yet diverse market. But most importantly, Hindu women get their necessities for 'puja' and everything else from here. Everyone blends into the lively crowd, enjoying every moment of the festival.

The nine-day-long festival ends with 'Sindur Khela,' which celebrates Ma Durga's departure with vermillion. The entire street is covered in a shade of red, making it look ethereal. Everyone present is covered in red vermillion, no matter who they are. On 'Bijoya Dashami,' Durga goes down the waves of the Buriganga river, along with the sun, and Shankhari Bazar returns to its familiar form.

Photo: Courtesy