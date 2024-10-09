Navigating Dhaka’s streets, now with less anxiety! Women’s Shuttle to the rescue

In a city like Dhaka, women often face added difficulties when it comes to finding safe and reliable transportation. For many, commuting daily in the city can feel like navigating a minefield! Moving around is always an ordeal for a large portion of the population.

In response to these persistent challenges, Tasnia Atique, a longtime advocate of women's rights, has launched "Women's Shuttle," a transportation service exclusively designed for women which aims to fill the gaps between public buses and the more expensive ride-sharing services.

Having worked with Women's Era, a community organisation working to empower women, Tasnia's venture indeed marks a big leap in the quest to break the transport barrier for women.

"Initially, we were planning to introduce a transportation network that will ensure women's safety while keeping the service affordable. It is not about reaching from point A to B. It's about creating an alternative that is safe, affordable, and convenient for women navigating the chaotic streets of Dhaka," explained Tasnia.

Atique's idea came from her own experience as a university student. She recalled the anxiety every day while commuting to campus. "It wasn't just about reaching my destination; it was about feeling safe throughout the entire journey. Since then, I wanted to create a solution that would empower women in similar situations," she said.

Women's Shuttle is planning to start its operation officially very soon, with a fleet of minibus-like vehicles running along the routes commonly used by female commuters. Each of these minibuses will have a female assistant onboard, staying until the last stop, so no person ever feels unsafe while travelling alone.

Each vehicle will be fitted with a dedicated helpline to make passengers feel safe throughout the journey. The very first route will be from Mirpur 12 to Bashundhara, offering a two-way service through one of the busiest commuter corridors in Dhaka.

Unlike regular ride-sharing services, where prices fluctuate based on traffic, Women's Shuttle is planning to offer a fixed daily rate through a minimum 20-day subscription.

"As we're still laying the groundwork, we haven't established an app or helpline yet, but we're currently gathering interested commuters through our Women's Shuttle Facebook page," Tasnia Atique noted.

The service is not just about safe transportation; it's about empowering women in every aspect. She added, "We are also creating job opportunities for both men and women. All drivers will undergo rigorous training and certification, equipping them with skills that go beyond just driving. This initiative aims to improve society as a whole through uplifting women."

With Women's Shuttle, Dhaka is making one bold stride towards translating a vision into reality. Tasnia hopes to scale up the network by adding more routes and increasing the fleet size as the usage of the service increases. She believes that if more women take control of the steering wheel, both literally and figuratively, the city will be inching closer to becoming a place where everyone can move freely and fearlessly.

Photo: Courtesy