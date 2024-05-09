Helping furry friends: How you can help stray animals this summer

Hidden among Dhaka's crowded streets are stray animals seeking shelter, food, and most of all, a feeling of safety and affection. With the ensuing summer days, one can only imagine how much more vulnerable these poor creatures will be, their one hope of making it through tough times, at the hands of a human.

It also does not make it easier for stray animals as they are more prone to abuse and neglect, given how overlooked they are by society. This leaves most animal lovers wondering how we can play our part in making their lives easier.

Whether you are a cat or dog person looking for ways to help out our furry friends in the summer heat, here are a few ways you can aid them and make a change.

Photo: Intisab Shahriyar

Provide them with food and water

The high temperatures will leave most stray animals severely dehydrated. Carrying a bottle of water with you to feed them as you go by your day is the easiest way to provide them some temporary relief in the intense weather. You can also leave a bowl of fresh water for them to drink from, which can also create a bond of trust if done regularly.

Creating a trustworthy relationship with stray animals by feeding them with small snacks and food is also a great way to not just help them out but also brighten your mood. This can also serve as a great outdoor activity with family!

Make sure, however, that the food you provide them with is safe for consumption for both cats and dogs.

Photo: Intisab Shahriyar

Adopt them (if you can)

If it is within your capacity and you are well equipped with the resources to care for a pet, the best way to support a stray animal is to adopt them! Many stray animals seek a cooling, comfortable shelter in the midst of the intense heat and adoption can give them this wonderful opportunity.

If this option does not sound possible, you can always seek the internet to search for any trustworthy individuals looking to care for a furry friend or talk to anyone in your circle who may be interested.

Many stray animals wander around our streets, so being able to take them in and care for them in a safe environment can not only improve their lives but our community as a whole.

Make sure the stray animal you are choosing to adopt is safe and sound. You must take them to a vet to check for any serious injuries and/or diseases they may have accumulated in their time on the streets and ensure they are vaccinated.

Raising a pet is a serious task, so if you make the decision to care for a stray animal, make sure you are prepared for the responsibilities that come with it.

Your adopted pet will be eternally grateful for the compassion you show them by caring for them.

Photo: Intisab Shahriyar

Take action against abuse

Unfortunately, animal abuse is rampant within the streets and is heavily overlooked as stray animals are often not given the same level of attention as regular pets. But this needs to change. Stray animals are worthy and deserving of our care and time, and one way we can show them grace and kindness is by protecting them from abuse.

If you come across a stray animal being targeted, make an effort to stop the attack and get the animal to safety. Report the attack to any local authorities and ensure the community is aware of the incident.

The best way to spread the message is of course, through social media. The internet is the best place to get the word out, whether it is through a video or a short post detailing the incident.

Many animal lovers and others alike will be notified of such incidents and it is also a great learning tool for people seeking knowledge on animal care and stray animals in general.

Photo: Intisab Shahriyar

Join communities

There are lots of communities for animal lovers in the real world and in online spaces. These spaces are a great way of connecting with lots of people who work hard every day to help out stray animals on the streets. It is also a great way to learn about tips to care for adopted pets, and in general share the love and passion that comes with looking after our furry friends.

You can make posts on social media or talk to friends who may have more insight on animal care and groups for stray animals. Lots of animal shelters also seek volunteers, which you can also involve yourself in to help out stray animals even more.

Volunteering to help stray animals can also make for a great activity to partake in during the summer holidays. With friends and family, you can make a stray animal's day even better, by providing them with not just resources, but lots of love and care.