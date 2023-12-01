Dos and don'ts: A guide to safety during earthquake

Although extremely unpredictable, earthquakes are a reality we must be prepared for. Being informed and having a plan can make a significant difference in staying safe during and after such occurrences. So, when the ground starts shaking, here are some quick and decisive actions that can protect you and your loved ones:

Drop, cover, and hold on

This rule must be internalised by everyone so it becomes an instinct during an earthquake. The moment you feel the ground beginning to shake, drop to the ground, take cover under furniture such as a wooden table, bed, or such, and hold on until the shaking stops. Make sure to move away from glass windows and furniture, as well as kitchen cabinets and the television.

If you have no furniture around you at that particular moment, it is best to crouch and cover your head and neck with your arms while bracing yourself against the nearest wall.

Staying indoors

The most common mistake we all make is running downstairs and gathering in the parking lot, or just outside the building as soon as an earthquake strikes. It is imperative that we learn to avoid this reaction before it proves to be fatal. If you are indoors, stay there. Avoid doorways and windows, and never use elevators during an earthquake.

While driving

If you are outside, the first thing to do is look for an open area away from buildings, streetlights, and open wires. If you are in motion, pull over as soon as you can to a safe location away from flyovers, foot overbridges, and tall buildings. Stay inside the vehicle until the earthquake subsides.

Once you are sure that the ground is stable again, it is time to move to the next steps.

Check for damage and injuries

Often people will make the mistake of thinking the worst is over as soon as the shaking stops. This can lead to more accidents. An intense shaking of the ground can lead to hazards like gas leaks, damaged electrical wires, and structural damage. Do not let these things escape your notice. Check the gas lines, wiring, electrical board, etc. in the basement of your homes or workplaces. If you suspect a problem, leave the building immediately and call for professional help.

Communicate

Call or text with your family and friends or talk to people around to at least shake off the nerves. Although it may come as an instinct to use the internet, avoid it. Lines are often down or extremely jammed at these times which can make you even more anxious than you already are.

Lastly, since there is no telling when and how an earthquake might hit, it is best to keep a few

safety precautions ready at hand. You can have an emergency kit ready with some basic

medication, especially if you or anyone in your family has a health condition, along with a bottle of water. At home and office, you may subtly secure a space with heavy furniture that can be used as shelter during earthquakes. It will help you minimise the impact on yourself as well as everyone around you.