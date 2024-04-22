From dance to cultural diplomacy: Sadia Islam’s inspiring journey

The Bangladesh Embassy in Portugal recently celebrated Pahela Baishakh for the first time in many years. In the heart of all the festivities, one name shone brightly — Sadia Islam, who not only planned the entire event along with H E Rezina Ahmed but also choreographed an entire set of performances to show the intricacies and finesse of Bengali culture and traditions.

As she gracefully danced to the rhythm of Bengali melodies alongside Portuguese dancers: Diana Rego, Bela Costa and Patricia Ferreira, Sadia Islam showcased not only her talent but also her unwavering commitment to bridging cultural gaps and promoting Bangladeshi culture in Europe.

The event garnered widespread acclaim and attracted a diverse audience, including university students, Bangladeshi expatriates, and members of the Socialist Party.

Islam's journey into the world of dancing began in her childhood when she was introduced to Bharatanatyam, a classical dance form that would later become her passion and purpose.

Reflecting on her early experiences, Sadia Islam reminisces, "From the moment I took my first steps in the dance class, I was captivated by the intricate footwork, expressive gestures, and rich storytelling that define this ancient art."

Through years of dedicated practice and guidance from her mentors, Bharatanatyam became not only an integral part of Sadia's life but also a transformative force that shaped her as an artist and an individual.

In 2019, Sadia embarked on a new chapter of her life as she moved to Portugal to pursue her studies in International Relations at the University of Lisbon.

Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic, Sadia found solace in dancing, which rekindled her passion leading her to undertake the mission of introducing and upholding Bangladeshi culture in the Portuguese landscape.

Her efforts culminated in a remarkable representation of Bangladesh in a prestigious dance competition, where she showcased the rich cultural heritage of her homeland on an international platform.

Since then, there has been no turning back and Islam's dedication to her craft has adorned her career with numerous accolades and milestones. From clinching first place in the Bangladesh Nitto Rong Organization's inaugural year to representing Bangladesh in countries across the globe, Sadia's journey is a testament to her unwavering passion and dedication to her craft.

"Throughout my journey, I remained committed to continuous learning and improvement," she remarks. She further adds, "I actively participated in workshops aimed at refining artistic techniques and mastering advanced choreography moves."

Last year, she, alongside her husband Saiful Islam Evan represented Bangladesh in the popular Portuguese reality TV show, Temos Artista – Tradições. The duo also received awards in the Inter-Cultural Award '23 Espaso T, Bangladesh Community of Porto and Centro Cinema Batalha on February 12, 2024 for their contribution to highlighting Bangladesh's culture in the European landscape.

Sadia also gave us a closer look into the bustling Bangladeshi community in Portugal. Describing the representation of Bangladeshi culture in the country, she emphasised the passion of the community and the various channels through which cultural exchange takes place.

"While the exact number of Bangladeshi residents in Portugal may vary, there is a vibrant community that actively promotes and preserves our cultural heritage," she explains. As a member of the cultural committee, Sadia Islam plays a pivotal role in teaching dance, sharing her passion for the art form, and inspiring others to embrace their cultural identities.

As Sadia reflected on her journey, she expressed her gratitude for the opportunities that have shaped her into the artist and cultural ambassador she is today. She also recently completed her studies in International Relations at the University of Lisbon and has been heavily involved in organising the South Asian Festival, a programme aimed at celebrating the cultural diversity of South Asia.

When asked about what comes next for her, Sadia Islam disclosed her aspirations of opening her own dance school.

"I am dedicating a lot of my focus on opening my own dance school, where I hope to share my passion for dance and continue to promote Bangladeshi culture in Europe.", she expresses.

Through her endeavours, Sadia aims to create spaces for cultural exchange and appreciation, nurturing the next generation of dancers and cultural ambassadors.

In Sadia Islam, Bangladesh has found a cultural ambassador whose grace, talent, and dedication shine brightly on both national and international stages. As she continues to inspire audiences with her mesmerising performances and unwavering commitment to promoting cultural harmony, Sadia's journey serves as a symbol of unity in an increasingly interconnected world.