A CNG driver and Mona: A bond between two unlikely companions

In the chaos of the city streets, I witnessed an unexpected scene that warmed my heart. While hopping into a CNG for my daily commute, I couldn't help but notice something out of the ordinary — a colourful bird nestled on the driver's shoulder, affectionately named Mona by the driver.

Eager to learn more about this unusual passenger, I engaged in a conversation with the CNG driver, named Alamgir Hossain. With a smile, he shared Mona's story with me in simple, heartfelt words.

He explained how he had found the Cockatiel bird when she was just around one month old. From then on, with utmost care and love, the bird became the apple of his eyes — his "Mona." He also mentioned that Mona cannot stay a single moment without him because he is the only one Mona isn't scared of. That's why he refused to part ways with his Mona, despite the challenges of his daily routine. He also mentioned he can't drive his CNG too fast because Mona is scared of speed.

As we journeyed through the city streets, the bird remained perched on the driver's shoulder. I saw the driver maintaining the speed limit to make sure his little buddy is comfortable and safe. And in that moment, I couldn't help but adore their bond. it's amazing how a friendship between two unlikely companions can remind us of the beauty of love and connection.